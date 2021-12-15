Hanover Central grad Stevan Micic returning to Michigan mats after Olympics

Stevan Micic wasn’t expecting a Michael Jordan-like circus when he announced his return to wrestling, but it sure got a lot of people excited.

The Hanover Central grad and three-time Indiana state champion will be eligible to return for competition at Michigan in January. He hasn’t even stepped on the mat for the No. 3 Wolverines this season, but he’s been ranked in the top three at 141 pounds all year long.

“I wanted to see how the (Tokyo) Olympics went and what I wanted to do,” Micic said. “I talked to my family and decided I’m going out there and leaving no stones unturned. One big reason I came back is we’re going to have a really good team this season and we have a really good chance of winning the whole thing.

"It’s Michigan’s 100th year of wrestling and another plus is the NCAA Tournament is in Detroit – sort of like our backyard. Everything just seemed to line up for my return.”

Micic, who has a 93-14 career record for the Wolverines, took an Olympic redshirt last season and represented Serbia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It wasn’t the results he wanted – he lost to eventual gold medalist Yuki Takahashi from Japan in the first round – but Micic wasn’t healthy, either.