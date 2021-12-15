Hanover Central grad Stevan Micic returning to Michigan mats after Olympics

Stevan Micic wasn’t expecting a Michael Jordan-like circus when he announced his return to wrestling, but it sure got a lot of people excited.
The Hanover Central grad and three-time Indiana state champion will be eligible to return for competition at Michigan in January. He hasn’t even stepped on the mat for the No. 3 Wolverines this season, but he’s been ranked in the top three at 141 pounds all year long.
“I wanted to see how the (Tokyo) Olympics went and what I wanted to do,” Micic said. “I talked to my family and decided I’m going out there and leaving no stones unturned. One big reason I came back is we’re going to have a really good team this season and we have a really good chance of winning the whole thing.
"It’s Michigan’s 100th year of wrestling and another plus is the NCAA Tournament is in Detroit – sort of like our backyard. Everything just seemed to line up for my return.”
Micic, who has a 93-14 career record for the Wolverines, took an Olympic redshirt last season and represented Serbia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It wasn’t the results he wanted – he lost to eventual gold medalist Yuki Takahashi from Japan in the first round – but Micic wasn’t healthy, either.
“I was sick a few weeks before the tournament, it wasn’t COVID, but it really affected my performance,” Micic said. “I had to get my weight down and there were so many COVID restrictions. Then to draw the champion for my first match when I wasn’t 100 percent; it was definitely a cool experience being there, but obviously I wish I performed better.”
Micic hopes to bounce back and plans to return for Serbia for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Micic has always competed at 133 pounds for Michigan, but is excited about the challenge at 141 pounds in 2022. He finished runner-up, third, and fourth in his other three trips to the NCAA Championships.
“I’m just trying to make improvements every day, and I think the results will show it,” Micic said. “I just have to keep my head down and work hard. I’m really looking forward to the challenge of going 141.
“I’m just tired of cutting weight – the Olympics were really hard on my body and I knew I’d eventually be jumping up in Olympic weight at 143, so I just thought it would be an easier transition for me. All I’m focusing on now is getting bigger, stronger, and healthier.”
Micic actually had former Hanover Central teammate Paul Petrov, a four-time NCAA qualifier at Bucknell, training and traveling with him for the Olympics.
Micic earned his bachelor’s in sociology already and is working on his master’s in sports management at Michigan. He’s excited for the start of his season in 2022 for the Wolverines and having his fans back in his corner. He said he could have never returned if it wasn’t for the support of his family – his parents Stevan and Lori, and sisters Ivana and Tatiana.
“I had a big talk with my family and they wanted what was best for me,” Micic said. “I’m doing this for my family, for Michigan, my fans, and everybody who wants to see me dress one more year of college. I’m really pumped and focused.”
In other college wrestling news:
Indiana’s D.J. Washington (Portage) won the 184-pound title at the Cleveland State Open. The standout wrestler is ranked No. 12 in his weight class. Washington is 9-0 on the season, including eight wins by pin.
Teammate Jacob Moran (Portage) won the 125-pound weight class at the event.
• Wabash’s Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic) was 3-0 at 133 pounds as the Little Giants won all three matches at the Dubuque Duals. Christian Merrill (Chesterton/125 pounds) was 2-1 for Wabash.
Football
Bowling Green’s Nate Needham (Chesterton) was named to the 2021 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-America team, presented by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
Needham was named to the first team as a placekicker and is the only Mid-American Conference player to earn All-America accolades in 2021 from the FWAA.
Needham is No. 1 in the nation in field goal success rate (95 percent) after going 19-for-20 on the season. He connected on 12-of-13 field goals from 40-plus yards.
Needham, who is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, was named first-team all-MAC earlier this month.
Needham is only the third Falcon all-time to be named All-American by the FWAA.
• North Central (13-0) will take on Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) on Friday in the Stagg Bowl in Canton, Ohio, in the NCAA Division III championship.
Defensive lineman Jordan Kraft (Hobart), kicker Ray Cantelo (Marian Catholic) and defensive back Jahmar Daniel (Marian Catholic) are on North Central’s roster.
Men’s basketball
Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston (21st Century) is tied for first on the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game. He’s also second in rebounding at 4.9 per contest.
Men’s indoor track and field
Iowa’s Khullen Jefferson (TF South) won the 400 meters with an indoor-career best of 47.64 seconds at the Jimmy Grant Invitational.
Jefferson went on to run the second leg of the Hawkeyes’ “A” 4x400-meter relay that took first with a new meet record (3:11.26).
College commitments
Nasir Bailey, who was part of the first brother trio to win IHSA state titles in the same year when they were competing at TF North in 2020, has committed to North Carolina.
Bailey, who won a state championship along with his brothers Sincere and Bilal, now wrestles for Rich Township.
• Standout quarterback Chris Mullen (Chesterton) announced on social media he’s continuing his career at Indianapolis, a Division II school.
• Outfielder Marquise Sims (TF South) has signed with Joliet Junior College.
• Infielder Tatianna Jackson (TF North) has signed with Aurora University.
