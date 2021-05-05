Hobart star Riley Johnston strays from family tradition, commits to Indiana

Jim Sr., a 1954 Hobart grad, won the Brickies' first pole vault state title in 1953 and went on to claim a pair of indoor Big Ten crowns in 1957 and 1959. He also clinched Purdue's first outdoor NCAA pole vault title in 1958 and was the national runner-up in 1959. He eventually returned to the Region and became his alma mater's track coach.

Jim Jr., 1980 Hobart alum, was a four-time state qualifier and won a Big Ten indoor title in 1984. He is currently an assistant track coach for the Brickies, overseeing his son and the rest of the pole vaulters.

Fittingly, the Johnstons even have a full pole vault stand, runway and pit set up in their backyard, which has given Riley and his young brother Cody, also a promising pole vaulter, the opportunity to continue honing their technique outside of school. The senior said the entire thing was built by his father and grandfather.

"They've done everything they possibly could (have) done for me," Riley said. "They made a way for me to do what I love, and I just couldn't be more thankful. There's so many lessons that they've taught me, even beyond sports and training that will hopefully make me a better person and better college athlete going forward."