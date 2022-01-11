Hobart's Asia Donald scores 1,000th career point

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hobart's Donald scores 1,000th career point: Asia Donald needed just 12 points coming into Hobart's game against Chesterton on Tuesday night to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Donald poured in a game-high 17 points and now has 1,005 points in her career. She started the night as the Region's second-leading scorer with a 23.5 points per game average, behind West Side's Trinity Barnes (23.8).
PREP SPORTS
TF South to limit attendance: TF South announced it will be limiting attendance to home athletic events indefinitely because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The school said athletes will receive two ticket punch cards, which will be required for entry. There will be no admission charge. Tickets will be numbered and tracked and may be used only by one person per contest. Spectators will be admitted no sooner than 15 minutes before the start of the first game of the day.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo football players recognized on Phil Steele All-PFL Teams: The Valparaiso University football team was well represented as Phil Steele released its All-Pioneer Football League teams for the 2021 fall season this week. A quintet of Beacons garnered spots on the First Team, with running back Robert Washington, defensive lineman Trejuan Purty, kicker Brian Bartholomew, punter Ben Niesner, and kick returner Chuck Maxwell all receiving recognition. In addition, wide receiver Ollie Reese, defensive lineman Austin Martins, punter returner Josh Becton and long snapper Doug Haugh were named to the Third Team, while offensive lineman Aaron Byrd and linebacker Trey Psota were tabbed Fourth-Team selections.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Indiana ranked No. 5 in latest poll: Indiana moved up to No. 5 in Tuesday’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA)/USA Today poll, the highest ranking in the coaches’ poll in program history. The Hoosiers had been ranked sixth for five weeks this season, including each of the past three weeks before rising to their current top-five status.
PRO FOOTBALL
Giants fire Judge as coach: The New York Giants have cleaned house, firing coach Joe Judge a day after general manager Dave Gettleman retired. The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon, ending some brief speculation that the owners planned to hire a new general manager and let him determine the 40-year-old coach's fate. Judge posted a 10-23 record in two seasons, including an embarrassing 4-13 mark this past season.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Blackketter joins Valpo volleyball: Valpo volleyball head coach Carin Avery announced Tuesday that Olivia Blackketter (Bloomington, Ind./Bloomington South) has transferred to Valpo and will be immediately eligible to play in the fall of 2021. A 6-2 middle, Blackketter played her first two collegiate seasons at Winthrop. Blackketter appeared in 24 matches for the Eagles over the spring and fall 2021 campaigns, seeing action in 52 sets. She tallied 61 kills and 40 blocks.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Purdue wrestling earns No. 12 national ranking: The Purdue wrestling team earned its highest team dual ranking in 23 years Tuesday, securing a No. 12 mark from the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Poll. The Boilermakers posted a top-10 team victory at then-ninth-ranked Nebraska on Friday to spur the jump from No. 15 to 12, and stand at 7-2 overall and 1-1 in conference duals. Purdue opens its 2022 Big Ten duals home schedule Saturday, hosting Michigan State.