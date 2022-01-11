Hobart's Asia Donald scores 1,000th career point

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hobart's Donald scores 1,000th career point: Asia Donald needed just 12 points coming into Hobart's game against Chesterton on Tuesday night to reach the 1,000-point milestone. Donald poured in a game-high 17 points and now has 1,005 points in her career. She started the night as the Region's second-leading scorer with a 23.5 points per game average, behind West Side's Trinity Barnes (23.8).

PREP SPORTS

TF South to limit attendance: TF South announced it will be limiting attendance to home athletic events indefinitely because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. The school said athletes will receive two ticket punch cards, which will be required for entry. There will be no admission charge. Tickets will be numbered and tracked and may be used only by one person per contest. Spectators will be admitted no sooner than 15 minutes before the start of the first game of the day.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL