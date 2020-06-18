Homer Drew returning to the sidelines this summer for national tourney

It’s been nearly 10 years since Homer Drew walked the sidelines in his last game as a coach.
Thanks to one of his former players, the legendary Valparaiso coach will once again return to the bench this summer.
Drew is the coach of Team Heartfire, one of 24 squads that will participate in The Basketball Tournament this summer in Columbus, Ohio. TBT is a winner-take-all $1 million tournament that has been around since 2014.
Drew will coach a team comprised of four former Baylor players and a host of other talent, including former West Side and Michigan State star Branden Dawson, along with former Valparaiso star Brandon Wood. It was Wood who reached out to Drew and asked him to coach the team. Wood was the leading scorer during Drew’s final season as Valparaiso’s head coach in 2010-11.
“Brandon was the one who really put this all together,” Drew said. “What I’ve learned is basketball is not just about winning and losing; it’s about the relationships. That’s been the most satisfying part of this entire journey.”
Wood transferred to Michigan State following the 2010-11 season and Drew retired from coaching, paving the way for Bryce Drew to take over the program. Wood has always remained close with his alma mater, returning to campus regularly to talk to the current players and coaching staff. Wood has also remained close with his former coach.
“I’m definitely looking forward to spending time with him,” Wood said. “We’ve always been close, but over the last few months, we’ve been talking every other day.”
Drew is excited to coach a team that includes Dawson, a player that Valparaiso followed during his years at West Side. The roster also includes former Baylor stars Tweety Carter, Isaiah Austin, Ish Wainwright and Quincy Miller.
“I’ve always enjoyed the process of getting a group of men together and trying to let it blend and build from there,” Drew said. “I’ve already offered (Grand Canyon coach) Bryce and (Baylor coach) Scott (Drew) places on the bench next to me, but they told me I’m on my own. I’ve talked to Scott about his players (from Baylor) and they’ve been great. We’ve all been talking a great deal on the phone.”
Drew isn’t the only Valparaiso link in the TBT this year. Alec Peters, the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, is currently on the roster of Team Hines, a team made up of current and former EuroLeague players. Peters has been asked to be part of the team for the last several years and has always passed on the opportunity. This year felt different.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Peters said. “It’s going to be the first televised basketball in four months. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that? I’ve just been sitting around for months now and I want to scratch that itch.”
The only thing that could hold up Peters from playing is if he signs a contract with a new team in Europe and is restricted from any outside basketball activity. Peters is a free agent after his second year in the EuroLeague was cut short due to COVID-19.
Many of the Team Hines players could find themselves restricted by EuroLeague clubs, just one year after they made it to the semifinals of the TBT. If Peters does play in the tournament, he’ll be quarantined in Columbus with the rest of the participants during the event. TBT runs from July 4-14 and will air on ESPN.
“It will be a fun experience and it’s great that Homer is going to be there,” Peters said. “I’m definitely going to let him know that I didn’t get a call from him to be on his team. This is going to be a lot of fun.”
Team Hines will open play on July 5 against Sideline Cancer, a team featuring former Indiana guard Maurice Creek. Team Heartfire will play Men of Mackey, a team comprised of Purdue alums, in the following game. Hines and Heartfire would have to win two games each in order to play each other in the quarterfinals on July 11.
“This is going to be really good basketball,” Drew said. “Over 120 teams applied and they kept it to 24. I know our players are excited because the NBA will be watching. Maybe this will be a chance for one or two of these guys to make an impression and live out their dream. Plus, who doesn’t want to win a million dollars?”
