Homer Drew returning to the sidelines this summer for national tourney

The only thing that could hold up Peters from playing is if he signs a contract with a new team in Europe and is restricted from any outside basketball activity. Peters is a free agent after his second year in the EuroLeague was cut short due to COVID-19.

Many of the Team Hines players could find themselves restricted by EuroLeague clubs, just one year after they made it to the semifinals of the TBT. If Peters does play in the tournament, he’ll be quarantined in Columbus with the rest of the participants during the event. TBT runs from July 4-14 and will air on ESPN.

“It will be a fun experience and it’s great that Homer is going to be there,” Peters said. “I’m definitely going to let him know that I didn’t get a call from him to be on his team. This is going to be a lot of fun.”

Team Hines will open play on July 5 against Sideline Cancer, a team featuring former Indiana guard Maurice Creek. Team Heartfire will play Men of Mackey, a team comprised of Purdue alums, in the following game. Hines and Heartfire would have to win two games each in order to play each other in the quarterfinals on July 11.