Illinois Chicago joining Missouri Valley Conference as 12th member, restoring rivalry with Valparaiso

CHICAGO — The Missouri Valley Conference footprint will continue to include the largest Midwest market despite Loyola leaving for the Atlantic-10.

Illinois Chicago will be the 12th member of the MVC, the school and conference announced Wednesday. Illinois Chicago joins fellow newcomers Belmont and Murray State on July 1.

For Valparaiso, it renews a rivalry from when the Beacons left the Horizon League. The Flames swept the men's basketball series renewed last year with a 66-50 win in Chicago, which snapped Valpo's 17-game win streak against the Flames, and the return trip to Valparaiso 74-70 in overtime in November.

“We are excited to welcome UIC to the Missouri Valley Conference," Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in a press release. "They are a school with strong academics and a good geographic fit for the conference as a whole. They have a growing presence in Chicago. We have a long athletic history with UIC as the Flames are among our most common opponents across all sports. We have competed against them as conference members in the Association of Mid-Continent Universities, the North Star Conference and the Horizon League, and we look forward to this new chapter in our long-standing series.”

It also gives Valpo a local travel partner for nonrevenue sports, whereas without a Chicago presence Indiana State or Illinois State would be the next closest locations at more than two hours. Additionally, the Flames are the Beacons' most common opponents in women's basketball (50), volleyball (55) and softball (86).

Valparaiso's baseball team will now compete at Curtis Granderson Stadium, named after the TF South grad who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball and was a three-time All-Star.

It's a natural rivalry for not only Valparaiso but adds to the league's competitiveness in all sports, including The Valley's volleyball rise.

UIC baseball, volleyball, men's soccer, softball and women's tennis all won Horizon League titles over the last five years, and four of those sports won multiple championships.

Men's basketball coach Luke Yaklich returns to The Valley after serving as an assistant under Illinois State's Dan Muller. Yaklich's meteoric rise with his defensive principles landed him assistant roles at Michigan and Texas before taking the UIC job ahead of the 2020-21 season.

"From top to bottom, the Missouri Valley Conference is one of the strongest and most recognizable brands in college basketball," Yaklich said in a press release. "... As an alum of one of our peers, Illinois State, I know firsthand the passion and enthusiasm for basketball that runs through The Valley and am ecstatic to bring that heat here to UIC."

Yaklich is tasked with rebuilding a Flames program that has two conference championships and three NCAA tournament appearances in its 40-year Division-I history. The lone Horizon League title was in 1998, four years after UIC joined the league. Its last tournament appearance was in 2004.

The former Illinois high school coach is 14-21 in his second season leading the Flames with the two wins against Valpo.

The league moves forward with 12, expanding to Nashville, keeping Chicago and adding a passionate fan base in Kentucky to its footprint.

“A great addition for The Valley,” first-year MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said in a release. “UIC’s combination of academics, location, facilities, financial commitment to athletic success, and leadership will enhance the brand of the MVC and the experiences of our student-athletes.”

