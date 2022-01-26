Illinois Chicago joining Missouri Valley Conference as 12th member, restoring rivalry with Valparaiso

CHICAGO — The Missouri Valley Conference footprint will continue to include the largest Midwest market despite Loyola leaving for the Atlantic-10.
Illinois Chicago will be the 12th member of the MVC, the school and conference announced Wednesday. Illinois Chicago joins fellow newcomers Belmont and Murray State on July 1.
For Valparaiso, it renews a rivalry from when the Beacons left the Horizon League. The Flames swept the men's basketball series renewed last year with a 66-50 win in Chicago, which
snapped Valpo's 17-game win streak against the Flames, and the return trip to Valparaiso 74-70 in overtime in November.
“We are excited to welcome UIC to the Missouri Valley Conference," Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in a press release. "They are a school with strong academics and a good geographic fit for the conference as a whole. They have a growing presence in Chicago. We have a long athletic history with UIC as the Flames are among our most common opponents across all sports. We have competed against them as conference members in the Association of Mid-Continent Universities, the North Star Conference and the Horizon League, and we look forward to this new chapter in our long-standing series.”
10-year-old boy dies in semi crash; 4 other injured victims extricated, police say
Here is the latest on school closures, delays for Monday
Man molested girl, took explicit photos and video of her for years, court records allege
UPDATE: Police chase from Crown Point ends in crash, arrest, police say
Several Region schools close amid cold weather
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound in still-idling SUV, police say
WATCH NOW: Police investigate fatal shooting in Merrillville neighborhood
Transformational project: 4-story apartment building coming to Valparaiso downtown
Illinois State Trooper, woman found shot dead in car
Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting
St. John man arrested for narcotics after two-month investigation
Portage man receives his money after disturbance at bank, but not before his arrest, police say
Downtown Hammond losing two century-old buildings to wrecking ball
Man driving on toll road fires gun out of window in front of trooper, police say
More charges filed against men linked to 2 homicides
It also gives Valpo a local travel partner for nonrevenue sports, whereas without a Chicago presence Indiana State or Illinois State would be the next closest locations at more than two hours. Additionally, the Flames are the Beacons' most common opponents in women's basketball (50), volleyball (55) and softball (86).
Valparaiso's baseball team will now compete at Curtis Granderson Stadium, named after the
TF South grad who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball and was a three-time All-Star.
It's a natural rivalry for not only Valparaiso but adds to the league's competitiveness in all sports, including The Valley's volleyball rise.
UIC baseball, volleyball, men's soccer, softball and women's tennis all won Horizon League titles over the last five years, and four of those sports won multiple championships.
Men's basketball coach Luke Yaklich returns to The Valley after serving as an assistant under Illinois State's Dan Muller. Yaklich's meteoric rise with his defensive principles landed him assistant roles at Michigan and Texas before taking the UIC job ahead of the 2020-21 season.
"From top to bottom, the Missouri Valley Conference is one of the strongest and most recognizable brands in college basketball," Yaklich said in a press release. "... As an alum of one of our peers, Illinois State, I know firsthand the passion and enthusiasm for basketball that runs through The Valley and am ecstatic to bring that heat here to UIC."
Yaklich is tasked with rebuilding a Flames program that has two conference championships and three NCAA tournament appearances in its 40-year Division-I history. The lone Horizon League title was in 1998, four years after UIC joined the league. Its last tournament appearance was in 2004.
The former Illinois high school coach is 14-21 in his second season leading the Flames with the two wins against Valpo.
The league moves forward with 12, expanding to Nashville, keeping Chicago and adding a passionate fan base in Kentucky to its footprint.
“A great addition for The Valley,” first-year MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said in a release. “UIC’s combination of academics, location, facilities, financial commitment to athletic success, and leadership will enhance the brand of the MVC and the experiences of our student-athletes.”
Gallery: The top 10 Valparaiso men's basketball players of the 2010s
10. Shane Hammink (2015-17)
The 6-foot-7 guard transferred to Valparaiso from LSU and made his debut in 2015 after sitting out a year. Hammink burst on the scene with 16 points off the bench against Iona in his second game in a Valparaiso uniform. Hammink eventually worked his way into the starting lineup and helped clinch a win over BYU in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden with an assist and key block in the final seconds of the game.
Hammink blossomed as a scorer in his senior year, averaging 15.1 points per game. He scored in double figures in 27 of the 33 games he played and scored a career-high 25 points against Wright State in Valparaiso’s final win of the season.
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times
9. LaVonte Dority (2012-14)
The South Florida transfer began his Valparaiso career midway through the 2012-13 season and made his presence immediately felt with 20 points in a win at Missouri State. He scored in double figures in six of his first nine games while settling into a key reserve role on a squad that went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years.
With the bulk of the 2012-13 team moving on due to graduation, Dority ascended into a leadership role as a senior and led the team in scoring (15.7), assists (83), 3-point percentage (42.7) and free throw percentage (84.3). Dority’s 145 free throws rank fourth in single-season program history.
Dority started all 34 games his senior year, topping 30 points on two occasions, including a career-high 33 points in a return to his hometown against UIC on Feb. 1, 2014.
Andy Lavalley, file, The Times
8. Matt Kenney (2009-13)
Kenney will undoubtedly go down as one of the most underrated players in Valparaiso history. Never the focal point on any team he played on, Kenney filled up the stat sheet in a way that few others have done in a Crusader uniform. Kenney is one of just two players (along with Lubos Barton) in program history to finish his career with more than 800 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists.
The biggest moment of Kenney’s career came late in the 2013 Horizon League tournament semifinals, when the senior buried a corner 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, keeping the Crusaders within striking distance of Green Bay.
Kenney ranks 10th in program history in assists (330) and tied a school record by knocking down all six of his 3-point attempts against Green Bay in the final regular-season game of his career on Mar. 3, 2013.
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times
7. Tevonn Walker (2014-18)
Walker quietly put together a very productive career with the Crusaders. A key contributor from the moment he stepped on campus, the Montreal native started 116 of 124 career games.
Walker scored 1,405 points in his Valparaiso career, good for 14th in program history. Walker dealt with a handful of injuries during his career and he suffered an ankle injury in the final game of the 2015-16 regular season, leading him to miss the Horizon League tournament. Missing their key defender, the Crusaders struggled to stop Green Bay’s perimeter attack.
Walker led the team in scoring (14.8), rebounding (4.8) and steals (48) as a senior. Walker closed out his collegiate career with a game-high 25 points against Missouri State at Arch Madness.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
6. Keith Carter (2013-16)
While the opportunities and the numbers weren’t always there for Carter, the Saint Louis transfer is undoubtedly one of the most talented point guards to ever suit up for the Crusaders. Carter became eligible midway through the 2013-14 season and scored a season-high 19 points against UIC in the Horizon League opener.
Carter took over as the starting point guard as a junior and was playing the best basketball of his career when he suffered a dislocated toe against Youngstown State. Carter missed 10 games, but returned to help lead Valparaiso to the NCAA tournament.
The Chicago native shined as a senior, grabbing 58 steals and dishing out 161 assists. Carter’s collegiate career came to an end when he suffered another foot injury in the first half of the 2016 NIT title game against George Washington. Carter was denied an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA in the summer after his final season.
Dan Shelton, file, The Times
5. Javon Freeman-Liberty (2018-20)
Freeman-Liberty left a large impact in his two years with the Valparaiso men’s basketball program. The Chicago native scored in double figures in the first five games of his career, but his true breakout performance came when he scored 27 points at Illinois State on Feb. 5, 2019.
Freeman-Liberty took a major leap his sophomore season, starting the year by scoring 19 or more points in the first seven games, including a career-high 32 points against Cincinnati. Freeman-Liberty shattered Valparaiso’s single-season steals mark with 74 swipes. He also became the fifth individual in program history to score at least 600 points in a season, finishing the year with 628 points.
Freeman-Liberty wrapped up his career at Valparaiso by helping to lead the Crusaders to the Missouri Valley Conference title game before declaring for the NBA Draft and ultimately transferring to DePaul for the remainder of his collegiate career.
Kale Wilk, file, The Times
4. Kevin Van Wijk (2010-13)
The big man from the Netherlands entertained the Valparaiso faithful for three years with his ability to score at the basket. Van Wijk rewrote the Horizon League record book for field goal percentage, shooting 69.5 percent from the floor in conference games as a senior.
Van Wijk battled back injuries for much of his career with the Crusaders, but he came into his own as a junior when he finished fifth in the nation with a 61.7 shooting percentage. Van Wijk was a First Team All-Horizon League selection while averaging a career-best 14.1 points.
The 6-foot-8 forward improved his shooting percentage to 63.3 percent as a senior and entered the NCAA tournament ninth in the country. Van Wijk (60.8) finished his Valparaiso career as the only player to shoot better than 60.0 percent from the field.
Thomas Quinn, file, The Times
3. Vashil Fernandez (2012-16)
One of the most beloved players in program history, Fernandez finished his Valparaiso career by earning three degrees, making two trips to the NCAA tournament and leading the nation in blocked shots as a senior.
Fernandez was relatively new to the game of basketball when he arrived on Valparaiso’s campus, but by the time Fernandez was a junior, he was a force in the paint. Fernandez was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year after he blocked 98 shots.
Fernandez was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA and he returned to lead the Crusaders to the NIT title game. Fernandez broke his previous mark with 119 blocks and he shattered the previous program record for career blocks with 289. He was once again named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and he led the nation with 3.3 blocks per game.
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times
2. Ryan Broekhoff (2009-13)
The Australian native showed up on Valparaiso’s campus as a floppy-haired freshman and left as one of the most complete players in program history four years later. Broekhoff ranks in the top 10 of six different major statistical categories in program history, including seventh in points (1,591), third in rebounding (841) and second in games played (134).
Broekhoff experienced a breakout season as a junior and was named the Horizon League Player of the Year as well as an Honorable Mention All-American selection by the Associated Press.
Broekhoff helped lead the Crusaders back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years when he knocked down a game-winning buzzer-beater against Green Bay in the 2013 Horizon League semifinals. He added another late 3-pointer in the title victory over Wright State.
Broekhoff helped lead the Crusaders back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years when he knocked down a game-winning buzzer-beater against Green Bay in the 2013 Horizon League semifinals. He added another late 3-pointer in the title victory over Wright State.
John Luke, file, The Times
1. Alec Peters (2013-17)
Sure as fans will debate Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the greatest to play the game, Valparaiso fans will debate between Bryce Drew and Alec Peters as the greatest to put on a Crusader uniform.
Peters burst on the scene his freshman year, scoring 30 points against Evansville in his fifth collegiate game, just days after a tornado ripped through his hometown of Washington, Ill. Peters was named First-Team All-Horizon League as a sophomore and he led the Crusaders to the NCAA tournament.
Peters delivered one of Valparaiso’s finest seasons in the Division I era as a junior, scoring 679 points and grabbing 313 rebounds while adding 91 3-pointers. He became just the second D1 player (Kevin Durant) over the last two decades to average at least 18 points, eight rebounds and knock down at least 80 3-pointers.
The 6-foot-8 forward returned to Valparaiso as a senior after initially declaring for the NBA Draft. Peters became Valparaiso’s all-time leading scorer (2,348) and rebounder (997) before suffering a season-ending foot injury with two games left in the regular season. Peters started all 134 games in his career.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!