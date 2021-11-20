6 observations on Purdue Northwest, Indiana Northwest men's basketball

HAMMOND — A shorthanded Purdue Northwest team bridged a 17-point gap over Region rival Indiana Northwest on Thursday night, 87-84.
It took Kai Steinman’s 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to complete the job for the Pride, but both teams emerged from the contest with strong feelings about where they’re headed this season.
PNW’s newcomers add element
Coach Boomer Roberts was missing three returning starters and Western Michigan transfer Rafael Cruz. Luckily for Roberts, Steinman and Sangolay Njie, both freshmen, showed serious playmaking potential.
Steinman played in a few games with Southern Miss last season, but is still a freshman thanks to an NCAA rule change during last year’s pandemic-affected season. He scored 17 points, including four 3s, making a case to be a factor in the Pride’s lineup even after guards Mikell Cooper, Gregory Boyle and wing Anthony Barnard return to action.
“Boomer recruited me my junior year (at Ben Davis) a little bit, and I always knew it was a family atmosphere,” Steinman said. “He goes hard for his guys, believes in everybody. It just felt like home. It just felt like the right spot to be.”
Njie, recorded his second double-double of the young season, totaling 14 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 freshman plays with the self-assurance of an upperclassman, having spent time on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball circuit before college.
“Coach Boom instills confidence in all his players,” Njie said. “We never don’t feel confident on the floor. He believes in us, and I think that’s just the biggest thing. If your coach believes in you, you feel like you can do anything. That just leads to wins, honestly.”
Perimeter patience
To compete for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title this season, the Pride are going to have to rely on significant scoring from long range.
They weren’t getting any in the first half against the RedHawks, going 0 for 12 from 3-point range. But Purdue Northwest hit 11 of 17 attempts from distance in the second half, including four makes from sophomore guard Anthony Irvin.
Without Barnard, who shot 37.8% from 3 last year, the Pride had to find scoring elsewhere.
Roberts said the eventual return of Cooper — who shot above 36% from 3 last year — will also aid in improving the Pride’s perimeter prowess.
“He’s the hardest guy to guard on our roster because he’s quick and he really shoots it,” Roberts said. “He was fourth in the country in scoring at the junior college level (at McHenry College).”
Greg Boyle is a transfer from Trinity International, where Roberts used to coach, and is another shooter who is expected to boost the attack. He shot 36.4% from long distance in 2020-21, averaging 12.5 points per game.
“He’s a lead guard that can play on and off the ball,” Roberts said. “He’s one of our best on-ball defenders, and he’s super fast and strong, so we miss his playmaking.”
Aiming for firsts
The Pride (2-2) aren’t keeping any secrets about their ambitions this season.
They want to make the program’s first NCAA Tournament since becoming a Division II member in 2017. Purdue Northwest hasn’t had a winning record in three seasons with Roberts, but has improved each year, going 7-21 in 2018-19, 10-18 in 2019-20 and 8-9 in last year’s shortened season.
“When I took this job, I knew the challenges that we were up against,” Roberts said. “That being said, we felt like if we got the right staff in here and we recruited our tails off to get the right dudes, that we could compete with anybody in the GLIAC. If you compete with anybody in the GLIAC, from top to bottom, that’s the best Division II league in America.”
Njie anticipates a postseason berth and wants to win the GLIAC.
“To know that anybody can come in there and deliver what we need at any time lets us know that we have a strong, deep team,” Njie said.
“It’s not going to be an easy task, but we’re definitely ready,” he added. “We’re built for it. We’re definitely going to win. That’s all we talk about in practice, every practice we’re in.”
The RedHawks have a star scorer
Jared Johnson turned heads way before he drilled a tying 3 in the final minute of the game, bringing life one last time to the RedHawks’ upset bid on Thursday.
“He can shoot the ball, he’s long and lanky and he can rebound,” RedHawks assistant coach Devin Ellis said. "He really has a knack for being around the ball. Sometimes guys crash, but he feels like he knows where it’s going to be after every shot to grab those rebounds.”
Johnson, a 6-foot-5 forward from Chicago Heights, tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds, confidently attacking the rim off the dribble and finishing 3 of 6 from 3-point range. As a sophomore, he averaged 22.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Down the stretch, the Pride’s shotmaking was enough to get the result, but the RedHawks (3-3) expect to push for a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference title after finishing 7-9 last season.
“We had a chip on our shoulder to come out and play very hard and stay together,” Johnson said. “We were doing that for the first half, really, we were staying together and finding each other, just trusting each other.”
Hernandez is a creator
Junior guard Brian Hernandez assisted on three of the first four buckets and added 14 points on Tuesday. Entering the game, he was leading the RedHawks in scoring, despite typically coming off the bench.
“Knowing at the college level, people watch film, you’ve just got to be better in finding your spots,” Hernandez said. “I forced a couple layups, but causing the defense to collapse, getting my shooters open, it opens up the floor for me. So doing that early, opens up the game and makes it easier for us.”
Abundance of playmaking
Indiana Northwest expects big things from senior guard Marshaud Watkins, who averaged 11.7 points per game last season.
“Keep an eye out for Marshaud Watkins and Tromon Weston,” Ellis said. “He’s really an anchor to our defense, and Marshaud has been a leader and a great shooter for our team.”
Weston, a 6-10 center who missed all of last season, has the size and strength to go blow-for-blow with most big men.
Senior Larry Lynch is another veteran presence who can be a plus on both sides of the floor.
“Our goal for this year is to be at least top three in the CCAC,” Ellis said. “It’s a really tough conference, we haven’t done that in the last couple years, but we feel like we have the talent and capability to be in the top three in the CCAC.”