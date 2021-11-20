6 observations on Purdue Northwest, Indiana Northwest men's basketball

“He’s a lead guard that can play on and off the ball,” Roberts said. “He’s one of our best on-ball defenders, and he’s super fast and strong, so we miss his playmaking.”

Aiming for firsts

The Pride (2-2) aren’t keeping any secrets about their ambitions this season.

They want to make the program’s first NCAA Tournament since becoming a Division II member in 2017. Purdue Northwest hasn’t had a winning record in three seasons with Roberts, but has improved each year, going 7-21 in 2018-19, 10-18 in 2019-20 and 8-9 in last year’s shortened season.

“When I took this job, I knew the challenges that we were up against,” Roberts said. “That being said, we felt like if we got the right staff in here and we recruited our tails off to get the right dudes, that we could compete with anybody in the GLIAC. If you compete with anybody in the GLIAC, from top to bottom, that’s the best Division II league in America.”

Njie anticipates a postseason berth and wants to win the GLIAC.

“To know that anybody can come in there and deliver what we need at any time lets us know that we have a strong, deep team,” Njie said.