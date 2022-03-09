Bought-in Indiana Northwest readies for first national tournament appearance

GARY — The time for Indiana Northwest is now.

Over the last few years, players rounded into and accepted their roles both on and off the court. The RedHawks have established leaders, scorers, defenders and shooters. That buy-in has resulted in the first NAIA National Championship Tournament berth in program history.

“Over the years, a lot of players took their time to develop their skills. The chemistry is something that really helps. Even if some guys don’t see eye to eye on some topics, we’re professional enough to put those things aside,” senior guard Marshaud Watkins said. “It takes a lot of communication and I feel like it’s what really got us this far.”

Indiana Northwest will play Concordia University at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 23 in the last NAIA coaches poll, going 25-6 (15-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference). Concordia won the GPAC Tournament this season. This will be the team’s 11th consecutive appearance in the national tournament.

The Bulldogs are balanced with five players averaging 9.7 points or better per game.

“I’ve been diving into film and stats, breaking it down for the last 48 hours,” coach Javier Heridia said. “They present some tough matchups but nothing that we haven’t seen before playing in the CCAC.”

Senior guard Jason Peace said coaches sent the players two Concordia game tapes after the brackets were announced. He and some teammates watched them together. One of those teammates was West Side graduate Jimmie Washington, who Peace said has a real talent for breaking down film.

“I feel like we’re well-equipped and we can definitely turn some heads once we step on the court,” Peace said.

Concordia’s campus is only about an hour away from Omaha in Seward, Nebraska. The Bulldogs have a good support base and fill the gym for most home games. Heridia expects their fans to travel and create a road-like environment for the RedHawks.

“They’re a tough team. I know they play tough with a lot of grit. On paper, I know we match up and I’m confident going into the game,” Watkins said. “It’s about who’s ready to come and play that day. Who wants it more?”

The RedHawks earned an at-large bid playing well down the stretch during the regular season. They saw an 11-game winning streak end with a 66-56 loss to Lincoln College in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament last week.

Much of that success, Heridia said, can be attributed to the buy-in from players like Peace and Watkins, who each took advantage of an extra season because of the pandemi. On senior night, Heridia called Peace the heartbeat of the team.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Peace came to Indiana Northwest from the College of DuPage before the 2019-20 season. He played his high school basketball at Decatur Central in Indianapolis. He’s a team captain and vocal leader, by all accounts.

He embraces the “glue guy” moniker.

“I’m not the most athletic. I’m not the most talented. I don’t put the ball in the bucket the most. One thing I do try to do is keep the good vibes going and keep everybody’s spirits up,” Peace said. “Not everybody can be the celebrity, the NBA player, the NFL player. I just feel like we all have a role to play in life. As long as we all put the pieces together, it’s going to be a beautiful puzzle at the end of the day.”

Watkins, an Oak Forest, Illinois, native, is also in his final season with the Redhawks. He’s the younger brother of former Indiana Northwest player Armon Williams.

Watkins has been a consistent scorer, averaging double-digits over his 3-year arc in Gary.

“I’m not a floor general but you’ll hear me talking on defense. I try to lead by example,” Watkins said. “Off the court, I’m not the most talkative person but I know what it takes to get the job done so I see myself as one of a few leaders on this team.”

A win Friday sets up a meeting with either No. 4 seed Marian (25-5) or No. 13 Freed-Hardeman (19-12). Despite the Knights being relatively close by in Indianapolis, Indiana Northwest hasn’t played Marian since a 75-74 upset RedHawks' win in 2018.

The Knights are led by Roncalli graduate Christian Stewart, who averages 18.3 points per game and shoots 46% from 3-point range.

Marian and Indiana Northwest are two of seven teams from Indiana in the bracket.

“The potential to meet Marian at the next level would make for great basketball and would be great for Indiana,” Heridia said. “(Indiana) is always well-represented in the tournament each year.”

No matter what happens this week, Heridia said a new bar has been set for the program. A tournament bid is no longer the goal but the expectation. He hopes to help put a Region program on the national radar with a Sweet Sixteen bid.

If the Redhawks (23-7) win a second game they’ll advance to the Final 16 in Kansas City.

“The sacrifices made through these last few seasons, that I’ve had and the previous guys (in the program) have had, I feel like it would mean the world to everybody just to make it to Kansas City. Not very many people can do that,” Peace said. “They start the tournament with 64 so to come out in the Final 16, that’d be almost a dream come true.”

