Portage grad reaches 1,000 career kills at Indiana Northwest
urgent

Indiana Northwest RedHawks
Provided

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Portage grad reaches 1,000 kills: Emileishka De Jesus recorded her 1,000th kill in Indiana Northwest's first match against Northwestern Ohio on Saturday. The Portage graduate entered this season with 969 kills, turning in a 400-400 year with 457 kills and 408 digs as a freshman at IUN. She had 348 kills in 2019 and a team-high 164 kills in 2020-21.

PRO GOLF

DeChambeau, Cantlay tied: From back-to-back eagles to back-to-back shots in the water, Bryson DeChambeau had a little bit of everything Saturday in the BMW Championship, a wild ride at Caves Valley that ended with him tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. Right wen it looked as though DeChambeau would use sheer power and a remarkable touch with the putter to run away from the field, his blunders on the back nine made him settle for a 5-under 67 and still looking like the player to beat. Cantlay's classic style worked just fine, too. He didn't drop a shot until a tee shot into deep rough on the 18th that led to bogey and a 66. They were at 21-under 195.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Ohio, Michigan set for LLWS title: Cameron Thorning hit a two-run homer and struck out seven over 3 ⅓ innings as Michigan defeated Hawaii 2-1 in a semifinal Saturday at the Little League World Series. Michigan’s win set up a championship game Sunday against Ohio, 5-2 winners over South Dakota earlier in the day. It will be the first-ever meeting between teams from the same region in the title game. Both Taylor North Little League, from Taylor, Michigan, and West Side Little League from Hamilton, Ohio, advanced out of the Great Lakes as this year’s tournament awarded LLWS bids to two teams per region because COVID-19 travel restrictions meant international clubs couldn’t participate. Michigan’s squad beat Ohio 9-1 when they last met at the Great Lakes region championship. Cooper Oden struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings Saturday as Ohio hung on to beat South Dakota 5-2 in a semifinal at the Little League World Series. The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game.

PRO FOOTBALL

Minshew traded to Philly: The Jacksonville Jaguars traded popular backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. The trade allows Jacksonville to move to C.J. Beathard as Trevor Lawrence's backup and gives Minshew a fresh start in an offense tailored for Jalen Hurts. The Eagles also have 36-year-old Joe Flacco in their now-revamped QB room. They released Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew. The Jaguars first put Minshew on the trading block during the NFL draft in April, but they didn't get any takers. Coach Urban Meyer ended up having Minshew split repetitions with Lawrence when training camp opened — an odd QB competition that no one believed was anything more than a coach sending a message to a young team.

