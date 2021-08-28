Portage grad reaches 1,000 career kills at Indiana Northwest

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Portage grad reaches 1,000 kills: Emileishka De Jesus recorded her 1,000th kill in Indiana Northwest's first match against Northwestern Ohio on Saturday. The Portage graduate entered this season with 969 kills, turning in a 400-400 year with 457 kills and 408 digs as a freshman at IUN. She had 348 kills in 2019 and a team-high 164 kills in 2020-21.

PRO GOLF

DeChambeau, Cantlay tied: From back-to-back eagles to back-to-back shots in the water, Bryson DeChambeau had a little bit of everything Saturday in the BMW Championship, a wild ride at Caves Valley that ended with him tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. Right wen it looked as though DeChambeau would use sheer power and a remarkable touch with the putter to run away from the field, his blunders on the back nine made him settle for a 5-under 67 and still looking like the player to beat. Cantlay's classic style worked just fine, too. He didn't drop a shot until a tee shot into deep rough on the 18th that led to bogey and a 66. They were at 21-under 195.

