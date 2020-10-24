SPORTS DIGEST: Indiana Northwest basketball teams lose by three points each

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Indiana Northwest loses first game: The RedHawks won the rebounding, turnover and foul margins but didn't defend well enough in an 89-86 loss to East-West on Saturday at the Jaguars Tip-Off Classic. East-West shot 60.3% for the game and was 14 for 15 from the free throw line. Chicago Heights native Jared Johnson scored 31 points in 39 minutes, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists. Johnson was one of four RedHawks in double figures. Joining him were Jason Peace with 16, Martellian Gibson with 14 and James Hudson with 10. A 51-point outburst in the second half wasn't enough to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

PRO GOLF

Thomas leads Zozo by one stroke: Justin Thomas went from a fast finish one day to a fast start the next, and it carried him to a 7-under 65 on Friday and a one-shot lead in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. Thomas wasn't particularly thrilled, except for his position, mainly because the final stretch of holes was still fresh on his mind and he closed with six consecutive pars on a day when the field made birdie or better just over 33% of the time. Richy Werenski led the way with 12 birdies for a 61, the lowest score in a tour-sanctioned competition at Sherwood. The average score was 67.87. Tiger Woods managed to beat that, making eight birdies in is round of 66, and he still didn't pick up any shots against the lead. The defending champion at the Zozo Championship — he won last year in Japan — was still 12 shots behind. “Got off to a much better start and kept rolling,” Woods said. Thomas finished late Thursday afternoon with a 29 on the back nine at Sherwood for a 65. He began the second round on the back nine and ran off four straight birdies, chipping in on the par-3 12th, and played it in 31. But after two birdies in three holes to start the front nine — he hit into the water on the par-5 second hole and still managed to escape with par — he didn't convert any birdie chances. Thomas was at 14-under 130, one stroke clear of Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli, who each had a 65 and each made bogey on the final hole.