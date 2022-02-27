Strong second half has Indiana Northwest on cusp of historic tournament berth

GARY — For the first time in program history, Indiana Northwest may play in the NAIA national championship tournament. The men's basketball team will find out if they get an at-large bid Monday.

The RedHawks got to this point with a run down the stretch that included an 11-game winning streak that featured seven games won by 10 points or fewer.

“It’s big. Being in the Region, we’re just trying to put ourselves on the map and let the entire 219 know that there’s a good brand of basketball here,” coach Javier Heridia said. “It’s huge for the university.”

That type of hoops isn’t new in the Steel City. Heridia’s been at the helm since the 2016-17 season. This is the third 20-plus win season for IUN during that stretch and the RedHawks were only under .500 during the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 year.

“A lot of high school prospects in the area need to come out and check out what NAIA basketball is all about,” Heridia said.

The winning streak snapped with a 66-56 loss to Lincoln College in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament opener Wednesday. IUN shot only 20% in the first half of that game, hitting only 2-of-12 3-pointers. The RedHawks missed the first nine from behind the arc. Lincoln College led 28-20 at the break.

Things got a little better in the second half with IUN hitting 39% but it wasn’t enough.

“The ball just wasn’t falling tonight," Heridia said Wednesday. "We were getting the looks we wanted and they were rimming in and out. Then our defensive physicality wasn’t there and we got a little handsy and started fouling."

Junior wing Jared Johnson is an All-American candidate. He nearly willed IUN back into the Lincoln game in the second half, going on a personal 7-0 run and closing the Lynx lead to only two points with just under 15 minutes left.

Then a technical foul on the RedHawks bench swung the momentum and IUN never recovered.

“I wanted them to get it to me. Nobody else was really seeing it go through the bucket so I got something going, I feel like why go away from it?" Johnson said. "If we would’ve just stayed together, hit some shots, we would’ve been fine.

“During that winning streak, I think we’ve had over 15-plus assists each game. We’re just staying together. That’s usually been our success, just staying together and sharing the the ball.”

Johnson finished the game with 23 points and 18 rebounds. He’s averaging 16.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

His signing with Indiana Northwest out of Prairie State College in 2020 was a big deal that garnered national attention at the NAIA level. The Chicago Heights native was a junior college first-team All-American, averaging 28.8 points per game and winning the Illinois Skyway Conference Player of the Year award.

“This was the only school around the crib that I actually liked,” he said.

“Jared’s an elite player,” Heridia said. “He wasn’t able to showcase his talents (last season) nearly as much as he’s been able to this year. Jared is huge for the program. He’s been outstanding.”

Johnson is a junior in terms of eligibility but he’ll graduate this spring with a degree in Business Management and move on. He’s not done with the sport, though.

“I’m ready for it to be done. I’ve been in school for a long time now,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to continue hooping after this, for sure.”

Indiana Northwest brought on five new players this season and lost a few others from the 2020-21 roster. That’s just the reality of life at this level of basketball. Heridia’s team needed some time to develop chemistry.

The RedHawks (23-7) lost three of their first six games this season. But during the latest winning streak they showed toughness by winning the rebounding battle, staying disciplined defensively and fighting back in the second half.

The CCAC gets three automatic bids to the tournament. If the two top-seeded teams in the conference tournament played in the championship, IUN would have been the third. But Lincoln College beat Indiana South Bend Friday to spoil that. Now the Wolves will have to wait and see.

“I think we have a lot of grit," Heridia said. "We’re usually the team that pushes through the wall and comes out on top."

