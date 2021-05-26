Injuries, father's death have strengthened Skylar Barnett’s love for softball

DePauw’s Skylar Barnett is at the end of the softball road. She’s hit a few bumps and potholes along the way, but she’s currently on cruise control and enjoying the ride.
Overcoming adversity — and then some — has become second nature to the 2017 Hanover Central grad.
Skylar lost her dad, Robert, in January of last year to a sudden heart attack. As a freshman at DePauw, she tore her right anterior cruciate ligament. As a junior, she tore her left ACL.
Known for her speed and defense in high school, Skylar feels she lost all that in college.
The good news is the senior is still standing. She’s also headed to the NCAA Division III Championships in Salem, Virginia. The top-seeded Tigers (38-3) will take on No. 8 Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“Each senior gets a senior wish and mine was a benefit game for my dad,” Skylar said. “We raised over $6,000 for the American Heart Association and wore red DePauw T-shirts for the game. I was the first batter of the game, and I hit a homer. It not only brought tears to my eyes, but to everyone that was in attendance because I knew my dad was there watching over me.
“This season has been dedicated to him and my best friend (Laura), who is currently battling, and winning I might add, leukemia.”
Barnett’s game evolved from her knee injuries. She went from being the leadoff hitter, defensive-specialist in high school to a pinch hitter and designated hitter in college.
Not one to complain, Skylar did what she was always taught to do: put the team first.
“I grew to understand my role this season,” Barnett said . “It wasn’t logical for me to play the field if I was not at my best when we have multiple other outfielders who could get the job done. It was definitely rough on me, but I grew into understanding and accepting my role. I may not be able to run as fast anymore or keep up in the outfield because of my knees, but when I get the opportunity to, I cherish those moments and get the job done.”
Nothing was more clutch for Barnett then delivering in the recent NCAA Regional in Decatur, Illinois. After a 9-1 loss to Mount St. Joseph and facing elimination, Barnett stepped up to the plate and delivered with a two-run homer in the first inning of a 9-2 victory in the regional championship game.
“My first thought was, ‘Man, we lost to Mt. St. Joe and this could be my last collegiate game ever,” Barnett said. “I knew I had to make the most of it. I was down 0-2, but I got a hold of a pitch I liked and I was able to smack it over the fence. I really think it changed the momentum of the game. With us losing the first game, we needed a pick me up in the second game and I think my homer did that.
“We were able to play more relaxed on defense and score a couple more runs later to help us win the game.”
For the season, Barnett has definitely chipped in during crunch time. She’s hitting .341 with three homers, 10 RBIs, a .591 slugging percentage, and .434 on-base percentage.
At one point this season, the Tigers had a 21-game winning streak.
Barnett has a year of eligibility left because of COVID, but the kinesiology major and psychology minor is hanging up the cleats. She said she’s had the most memorable season and even got to enjoy a year with her younger sister, Ashtyn, on the roster. Ashtyn is a freshman reserve for the Tigers.
“We got the chance (at Hanover Central) when I was a senior and she was a freshman and I think that year really strengthened our relationship,” Skylar said. “This year we have gotten closer than ever and I couldn’t imagine ending my softball career without her by my side.”