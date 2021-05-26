Injuries, father's death have strengthened Skylar Barnett’s love for softball

Barnett’s game evolved from her knee injuries. She went from being the leadoff hitter, defensive-specialist in high school to a pinch hitter and designated hitter in college.

Not one to complain, Skylar did what she was always taught to do: put the team first.

“I grew to understand my role this season,” Barnett said . “It wasn’t logical for me to play the field if I was not at my best when we have multiple other outfielders who could get the job done. It was definitely rough on me, but I grew into understanding and accepting my role. I may not be able to run as fast anymore or keep up in the outfield because of my knees, but when I get the opportunity to, I cherish those moments and get the job done.”

Nothing was more clutch for Barnett then delivering in the recent NCAA Regional in Decatur, Illinois. After a 9-1 loss to Mount St. Joseph and facing elimination, Barnett stepped up to the plate and delivered with a two-run homer in the first inning of a 9-2 victory in the regional championship game.