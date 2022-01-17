Kouts' Sophia Foster signs with Valparaiso

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Kouts' Foster chooses VU: Kouts senior Sophia Foster will continue playing, and she's staying in Porter County. The 5-foot-7 outside hitter signed with Valparaiso, the program announced on Monday. Foster led the Fillies to an unbeaten Porter County Conference run. She had 528 kills last fall, the most among Class A schools and the eighth-most statewide.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesterton ranks No. 2: The Trojans remain unbeaten at 12-0 and were one point behind top-ranked Carmel (10-3) in this week's IBCA rankings. The top-20, regardless of class, included 13-2 Valparaiso at No. 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crown Point third in IBCA poll: The Bulldogs, who entered Monday's showdown with Chicago Kenwood 15-2, were third in this week's coaches poll. No. 1 Homestead (17-1) received 17 first-place votes and Franklin Community (18-1) received the other three and ranks second. Lake Central (17-3) is ranked 14th ahead of Friday's showdown with Valparaiso (15-3), which received votes. South Central (19-0) also received votes.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Purdue fourth in AP poll: A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a familiar team returned to the top. Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, ending Baylor's five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor rounded out the top five. The rest of the AP Top 25 didn't fare quite as well, with 13 teams losing, including nine on Saturday. Eight teams fell to unranked opponents. Loyola moved in at No. 22 after Missouri Valley Conference wins over Valparaiso and Indiana State.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hoosiers locked at No. 5: South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll released Monday after knocking off two unranked opponents. There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes.
Shaw scores 20 in PNW win: Crown Point grad Dash Shaw scored a team-high 20 points in Purdue Northwest's 59-56 win over Northern Michigan on Monday. The Pride (5-9, 2-5 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) gained a five-point edge in the third quarter and held on for the victory.