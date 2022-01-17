Kouts' Sophia Foster signs with Valparaiso

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue fourth in AP poll: A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a familiar team returned to the top. Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, ending Baylor's five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor rounded out the top five. The rest of the AP Top 25 didn't fare quite as well, with 13 teams losing, including nine on Saturday. Eight teams fell to unranked opponents. Loyola moved in at No. 22 after Missouri Valley Conference wins over Valparaiso and Indiana State.