Lake Central grad Lauren Ladowski one of the greatest in Illinois-Springfield history

Lauren Ladowski actually says it with a straight face.

“I wasn’t really a scorer in high school,” the Lake Central product said. “We had a great senior class; we had seven seniors who could score, so I wasn’t much of a scorer.”

You could say times have definitely changed.

Ladowski, a senior star guard at Illinois-Springfield, just became the Division II program’s all-time leading scorer (1,366 career points). She also just added another impressive milestone — she became the school’s all-time steals leader (184) as well.

“I think hearing that, ‘Defense turns into offense’ has been hammered in my head,” Ladowski said. “I think once I got to college I realized that. It’s worked for me and I’ve just tried to excel on both ends of the court in college.

“People ask me all the time about steals. I guess it’s just anticipation and reading eyes. It’s really a credit to my teammates, too. I wouldn’t be where I’m at or gotten those (milestones) without them.”

Ladowski, who will earn her bachelor’s degree in exercise science in May, has set the bar high for future Prairie Stars (13-7, 8-6 Great Lakes Valley Conference). She led all of Division II in free throws made last season with 137.

This is the program’s first winning season during Ladowski’s four-year career. It will also end up being the program’s best NCAA season ever.

“Lauren’s best strength is her maturity on the court,” Illinois-Springfield coach Casey Thousand said. “She handles the ball for us, she scores for us, and she is now understanding how to use her teammates to help them be successful.

“She understands what she needs to do on the court and she never gets rattled.”

Ladowski, a 5-foot-7 guard, is proud of a lot of things, but is also a team-first player. One of her biggest highlights — that has nothing to do with her individual milestones — was the program’s 79-71 victory at Bradley on Dec. 19.

It was the program’s first victory over a Division I program. The Braves were the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champions in 2021.

“The funny thing is, that game was spur of the moment with COVID (cancellations), we had to go there, and we had a shortage of players because it was so late and a lot of my teammates had flights out for Christmas,” said Ladowski, who had 19 points in the victory. “That really was a huge win for our program. It’s really been a great senior year.”

Ladowski, the team’s top scorer for four seasons, said being close to home and a small-school environment were a couple of reasons that drew her to UIS. Her parents, Pete and Cheryl, have made most of her games and along with her three siblings — Jon, Peter, and Jessica —are her biggest cheerleaders.

Ladowski, who is first in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at 2.8 steals per game, has another year of eligibility because of COVID-19, but said UIS doesn’t have an occupational therapy program and she’s set her sights on a master’s degree.

Playing somewhere else is possible, but it’s something she’s going to discuss with her family after the season.

“I love basketball, but sometimes your body gets too old,” Ladowski said with a laugh.

Regardless of what she does, Ladowski has the records and the memories, and she’s done so much in taking full advantage of her four years in college.

“I came into the season saying, ‘Senior year, best year,’ and that’s really what it’s been,” Ladowski said.

Last season, she led the team in scoring, steals, assists, and was second on the team in rebounding.

“Lauren is doing everything she can to help her team win and put this program on the map,” Thousand said. “She can score, she can defend, and she gives everything she has to help the team succeed each game.

“Lauren is a player who you want on your team. Teams we play against have scouted her and she can still go out and fill the stat sheet. She does a little bit of everything and is extremely hard to stop on the court.”

In other women’s college basketball news,

• Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (EC Central) had her second double-double of the season (18 points, game-high 11 rebounds) in the team’s come-from-behind 65-56 victory over Oklahoma State.

Jackson, who leads the team at 7.3 rebounds per game, added four blocks in the victory. The Jayhawks (15-5) rallied from a 14-point deficit for the win.

• Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson (Merrillville) was named the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week. The 6-foot-1 junior averaged 28.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and shot 93% from the free-throw line (27 for 29) in three wins. Jackson had 33 points and 10 rebounds against Edward Waters. She tops the team in both scoring (19.7 points per game) and rebounding (9.7).

• Saint Francis (Joliet) standout Justene Charlesworth (LaCrosse) hit five 3-pointers on the way to 21 points in a 72-58 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Trinity Christian. The win for the Saints helped them to their seventh consecutive 20-win season.

SFU is 20-6 overall and 17-2 in the CCAC.

Gabby Kreykes (Illiana Christian) led Trinity Christian with 19 points and nine boards.

Men’s basketball

Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic (Crown Point) hit his 200th career 3-pointer in a victory over Minnesota. The senior guard became the ninth player in program history to reach the milestone.

Wrestling

Northwestern brothers Andrew Davison (Chesterton) and Lucas Davison (Chesterton) both won their matches in a 29-7 victory over Maryland in Big Ten action.

Andrew earned a tough 4-1 victory over Jaron Smith at 197 pounds, while Lucas had a decisive 22-7 tech fall over Zach Schrader at 285.

Lucas has had an outstanding year bumping up to heavyweight with a 15-4 record.

Freshman Evan Bates (Chesterton) has gone 17-3 at 197.

• Wabash’s Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic/Griffith) won three matches at 125 pounds to place third overall at the Greyhound Open at the University of Indianapolis.

• Wartburg’s Kris Rumph (Portage) won an 11-5 decision at 149 pounds as the Division III top-ranked program beat No. 8 Coe College in an American Rivers Conference tussle on Feb. 4.

Rumph is ranked No. 2 in the country at 149 pounds.

Teammate Damari Dancy (Portage) lost at heavyweight.

Football

Merrillville lineman Theo Sparks has signed with Division II Findlay. Calumet lineman George Winfield and Merrillville’s Jordan Magee have signed with Marian. Merrillville’s Tyrese Frazier and Zac Lucious have signed with Saint Francis (Fort Wayne). Merrillville quarterback Angel Nelson has signed with Franklin.

Softball

River Forest senior center fielder Ayanie Troutman has signed a letter-of-intent to play at Calumet College.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

