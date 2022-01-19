 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Central grad Nick Anderson making immediate impact as freshman at Barry
REGION COLLEGIANS

Lake Central grad Nick Anderson making immediate impact as freshman at Barry

Nick Anderson, Barry

Lake Central grad Nick Anderson is leading Division-II Barry in scoring as a true freshman.

 Provided by Barry Athletics

The sun is bright and Nick Anderson has the light.

As in the green light for the former Lake Central sharpshooter.

Affectionately nicknamed the “sniper” by Barry University athletic program specialist Hunter DuBois, Anderson is off to an impressive start at the Division II school in Miami.

Patience, perseverance allow Lake Central's Nick Anderson to become great shooter

“I have the green light to shoot, my teammates are looking for me to shoot so I’m really enjoying it and having a blast here,” said Anderson, the team’s leading scorer.

Despite coming off the bench in 13 of 14 games, Anderson is tops for the Buccaneers at 15.5 points a contest and leads the Sunshine State Conference in 3-point percentage at 48.4% on the season.

“I knew coming into the season there was going to be upperclassmen guards above me, so coming off the bench has been totally fine by me,” Anderson said. “I really feel I can come in and give the team a spark. I’ve fully accepted my role and I’m shining in it.

“I’m playing well, the team’s playing well, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Barry is currently ranked No. 17 in the latest NCAA Division II poll in a stacked conference. Frontrunner Nova Southeastern is No. 3 in the nation and unbeaten on the year at 15-0. Barry lost to Nova Southeastern 98-85 on Dec. 31 with Anderson scoring 14.

The 6-foot-3 freshman has scored 22 points twice this season and has been held to under 10 only once. He is also an 86% free-throw shooter for the Buccaneers (11-3).

Anderson thinks a big reason for his fast start is he was able to play seven games last season before COVID shut everything down.

“Those extra reps were really a great experience for me on the court,” Anderson said. “It really helped transition me into this season and being ready.”

Nick Anderson, Barry

Barry's Nick Anderson, a Lake Central grad, leads the Division-II program in scoring at 15.5 points per game. The freshman guard also tops the Sunshine State Conference in 3-point percentage at over 48 percent.

Anderson isn’t just loving the experience on the basketball court, either. The weather is a far cry from Northwest Indiana and Anderson got a nice flashback of the Region cold when he was home for Christmas. The good thing is the snow didn’t arrive until he returned to campus.

Anderson has a chip on his shoulder as well. He said he wasn’t recruited much at Lake Central despite averaging 24.0 points per game as a senior. COVID hurt his recruiting, going on college visits, showcases, camps, etc. He said he was looking at Division III colleges and NAIA schools in Indiana before Barry came calling.

“My mentality was if I’m going to play it’s going to be on a scholarship so I wouldn’t have to pay for my education,” said Anderson, a finance and management major. “I wanted a cool environment where I could have fun as well as playing the game I love.”

Playing basketball and enjoying the sun in Miami has become a match made in heaven.

“I love everything about it — the weather, the program, my teammates,” Anderson said. “It’s been a great experience so far, especially with the beach close by.”

Roman Penn, Drake

Drake guard Roman Penn, front right, dives for the ball in front of Alabama forward Darius Miles on Nov. 26, 2021. Penn, a Bishop Noll grad, recently scored his 1,000th career point.

In other men’s college basketball news,

• Drake’s Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) eclipsed 1,000 career points on Jan. 12 in an 86-75 victory over Illinois State. Penn joins teammate D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) who reached the milestone himself in December.

Best ability is availability for Drake’s D.J. Wilkins

• Grace’s Jake Wadding (Chesterton) is third on the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds. The freshman has the team off to a 17-2 record and currently ranked No. 9 in the nation in the latest NAIA poll.

Women’s basketball

Saint Francis (Joliet, Il.) senior Justene Charlesworth (LaCrosse) was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Charlesworth had a career-high 39 points in a 99-97 overtime victory over Olivet Nazarene. Charlesworth hit from everywhere, including tying a school record with eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts. She also added three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

In two games, she averaged 24 points and was 11-of-22 on 3-pointers.

• Illinois-Springfield’s Lauren Ladowski (Lake Central) is first in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with 2.6 steals per game. She’s also fourth in scoring at 16.7 points per contest.

• Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson (Merrillville) had 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds off the bench in Monday’s 66-35 victory over Lane College. Jackson matched the entire Lane team’s rebounding effort.

The 6-foot-1 junior leads the D-II school in scoring (18.6) and rebounding (9.9) per game.

Wrestling

Wabash had four individual titles on Saturday to win the 2022 Spartan Mat Classic at Manchester. There were 19 teams in the field.

Carlos Champagne (Marian Catholic) finished second at 125 pounds. The Griffith native went 3-1 on the day.

Christian Merrill (Chesterton) won three matches with a pin to finish seventh at 125.

Cody Snook (Calumet) was seventh at 149 pounds, scoring four wins by pin in the consolations after a first-round loss. Snook had a pin in 36 seconds and another in 58 seconds.

Tyson Nisley (LaPorte) was eighth at 157 pounds.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

