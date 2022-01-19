Lake Central grad Nick Anderson making immediate impact as freshman at Barry

“I’m playing well, the team’s playing well, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Barry is currently ranked No. 17 in the latest NCAA Division II poll in a stacked conference. Frontrunner Nova Southeastern is No. 3 in the nation and unbeaten on the year at 15-0. Barry lost to Nova Southeastern 98-85 on Dec. 31 with Anderson scoring 14.

The 6-foot-3 freshman has scored 22 points twice this season and has been held to under 10 only once. He is also an 86% free-throw shooter for the Buccaneers (11-3).

Anderson thinks a big reason for his fast start is he was able to play seven games last season before COVID shut everything down.

“Those extra reps were really a great experience for me on the court,” Anderson said. “It really helped transition me into this season and being ready.”

Anderson isn’t just loving the experience on the basketball court, either. The weather is a far cry from Northwest Indiana and Anderson got a nice flashback of the Region cold when he was home for Christmas. The good thing is the snow didn’t arrive until he returned to campus.