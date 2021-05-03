Lake Central's Doug Loden a reliable power supply for Joliet Junior College baseball

Lake Central grad Doug Loden has been like Christmas in the spring for Joliet Junior College baseball coach Greg Braun.
The freshman slugger has been quite the present, in other words.
“When we started fall practice — and I saw the power he had with hitting balls over the center field fence with a wood bat,” Braun said, “I suddenly knew we had the power left-handed bat we have been wanting for a long time.”
Loden leads the country at the NJCAA Division III level with 14 home runs. He also became the program’s single-season record holder — topping the 27-year-old mark by Hall of Famer Mark Gotts.
“Doug is aggressive at the plate — sometimes that hurts him as well — but that comes with the game at times,” Braun said. “He has been tremendous with two strikes and really does a great job of putting the ball in play.”
Loden is batting .333 on the season with 14 homers, 12 doubles, and 51 RBIs. He’s second in the country in runs batted in. As a pitcher, Loden has 58 strikeouts in 56 innings and three wins and three complete games. He also has an .800 slugging percentage.
Braun said he actually recruited Loden knowing he would pitch and have an opportunity to play in the field. But the slugger’s damage at the plate has turned into a positive all around as Loden throws every four or five days and also hits; on non-pitching days he’s at first base or left field.
In other words, you can’t keep this slugger out of the lineup.
“When we started the season I didn’t DH him so he could concentrate on pitching, but as the season moved forward I knew we had to keep that bat in our lineup,” Braun said.
In other college baseball news,
• Kankakee’s Kyle Iwinski (Griffith) is 5-1 with 48 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
The freshman right-hander was 5-0 before a 9-6 loss to South Suburban on April 24.
• Lincoln Trail’s Johnny Maynard (Griffith) is 2-1 with three saves. The freshman, who committed to Division I Radford, has 37 strikeouts in 20 innings.
• Dawson (Montana) freshman Mathew Benton (Hobart) is 2-0 with 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings.
• Lewis sophomore Angelo Cantelo (Marian Catholic) had two hits in the same inning — a two-run double and two-run homer — as the team hammered Roosevelt 28-2 Saturday.
Women’s beach volleyball
Alaina Chacon (Crown Point) was named the MVP and helped guide third-ranked Florida State to its fifth straight CCSA Title in Huntsville, Alabama.
Florida State (32-4) beat No. 4 LSU 3-2 in the championship. Next up for FSU is the NCAA Championships Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Women's soccer
Illinois State's Ashlee Bakaitis (Chesterton) was named to the MVC All-Freshman Team. She started all 12 games for the Redbirds and averaged 87.6 minutes per match during the 2020-21 campaign. Bakaitis primarily played at right back for the ISU defense that combined for four shutouts in MVC play.
Women’s golf
Freshman Wynne Aldrich (Valparaiso) finished third overall to lead Rose-Hulman to its second-straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference title.
Men’s track and field
Manchester’s Joe Garling (Hanover Central) was second in the hammer throw with a heave of 159 feet, 9 inches at the HCAC Championships.
Freshman Conner Havens (LaPorte) was runner-up in the 10,000-meter run (31:51.52).
Women’s track and field
Rose-Hulman’s Aaliyah Briggs (Michigan City) was third in the javelin (111-6) and fifth in the shot (35-1) to help the team capture the HCAC title on Saturday.
• Louisville’s Victoria Farley (Portage) was eighth in the shot put (46-5 1/4) at the Tennessee Challenge in Knoxville Saturday.
• Emory-Riddle’s Piper Kimes (Boone Grove) was second in the pole vault to lead the team to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference title on Saturday.
