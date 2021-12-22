LaPorte's Ott sisters teammates again, now at Purdue Fort Wayne

Christmas came early for Riley Ott.
She got two huge gifts: some wins under her belt going into the holiday break and a chance to play with her sister again.
The LaPorte graduate and junior guard at Purdue Fort Wayne hadn’t had much to celebrate on the hardwood the last couple of years.
The Mastodons were 1-22 last season and 5-24 during her freshman campaign.
Sure, Ott started 46 of 50 games her first two seasons, but going 6-46 would take its toll on anybody.
“It was definitely a challenge and those two years were obviously tough mentally because you work your butt off and don’t see the success,” Ott said. “The good thing is we’re still working hard and starting to see some success.”
A 4-7 record to start the 2021-22 season has been progress for a rebuilding program under first-year head coach Maria Marchesano. Riley is second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game, and now she’s having some fun with a familiar face on the hardwood: her sister, Ryin.
“I’m very excited to have her here,” Riley said. “It’s like high school 2.0. Being able to play with your sister at the college level is pretty cool and really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that most kids don’t get.”
Riley said the program’s struggles were something she talked about with Ryin, especially when it came to the recruiting process.
“She knew what was going on, and we’re sisters so obviously we talk about everything, so the struggles were something she knew about and it was really a situation where you just have to make the best of it,” Riley said.
“I put in some hints in there to come here, but it really was her decision and I didn’t want to influence her on where to go. I just told her you have to find a place where you fit in and are comfortable. She decided it was here and I was really glad.”
Ryin has settled in next to her sister. The freshman guard is right behind her sibling in scoring at 10.3 points per game and has already been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week twice this season.
“She’s really stepped up and taken on a huge role here,” Riley said. “Coach March had big plans for her coming in — she’s that type of player because she’s confident in herself and she wants to win.
“It’s been great because we played together for so long I know her strengths and weaknesses. For example, when I drive (the lane) and draw her defender I know she’s going to hit that open 3. She can do the same things as well and it opens (shots) for everybody else, especially me (laughing).”
Playing Division I basketball together is no small feat, but it’s also helped with gas prices and wear and tear on cars.
“The drive is only about 1½ hours for the family to see us play,” Riley said. “Before Ryin committed our parents were struggling on whose game they were going to, but her coming here made it super easy on them. Plus, our friends from LaPorte came come watch us play, which makes it awesome.”
In other women’s basketball news:
Indiana Northwest’s Michaela Schmidt (Highland) recently earned Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors.
Schmidt scored at least 17 points in three games, including two double-doubles. The junior forward had 18 points and 12 rebounds against Lincoln College and followed up with 17 points and 11 boards against St. Francis. In her final game, Schmidt had 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting against Lincoln Christian.
• Trinity Christian’s Gabby Kreykes (Illiana Christian) is second in the nation in the NAIA in scoring at 26.1 points per game.
Kreykes had 40 points and 11 rebounds in a recent win over St. Ambrose.
• Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson (EC Central) is averaging a team-high 6.7 rebounds a game. She’s also fourth in scoring at 9.6 points per contest.
The Jayhawks are 8-1 on the season. The squad went 7-18 last year.
Wrestling
Wartburg’s Kris Rumph (Portage) went 3-0 at the Desert Duals in Las Vegas.
Rumph, the nation’s No. 2-ranked 149-pounder in the NCAA Division III rankings, beat No. 4 Alex Villar of North Central 10-4 at the tournament.
Men’s basketball
Drake’s D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) was honored recently for joining the 1,000-point club. The senior guard has started all 10 games for the Bulldogs and is averaging 9.4 points a game.
• Olivet Nazarene’s Tyler Schmidt (Victory Christian) was recently named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
The sophomore guard tied his career high with 29 points against Viterbo University, including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point territory. Schmidt added another 19 points, hitting 70 percent of his shots, against Governors State.
Men’s soccer
South Suburban’s Edgar Vargas (Thornwood) was named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Scholar All-American team.
The sophomore education major carries a 3.8 grade-point average.
Football
North Central lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) 57-24 in the Stagg Bowl on December 17 in Canton, Ohio in the NCAA Division III championship game.
The Cardinals (13-1) have defensive lineman Jordan Kraft (Hobart), kicker Ray Cantelo (Marian Catholic) and defensive back Jahmar Daniel (Marian Catholic) on their roster.
Softball
Former Times Player of the Year Alexa Pinarski (Lake Central) is transferring from Columbia to Purdue.
The junior pitcher was a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2019 with 13 wins in her rookie season (second-most by a freshman in program history) with three shutouts and 10 complete games.
College commitments
Kyla Chevalier (Wheeler) has signed with Lake Forest College. The Times All-Area selection led the area with a .640 batting average to go with five homers.
The versatile Chevalier, a catcher and third baseman, was first team All-State last season.
