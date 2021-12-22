LaPorte's Ott sisters teammates again, now at Purdue Fort Wayne

Riley said the program’s struggles were something she talked about with Ryin, especially when it came to the recruiting process.

“She knew what was going on, and we’re sisters so obviously we talk about everything, so the struggles were something she knew about and it was really a situation where you just have to make the best of it,” Riley said.

“I put in some hints in there to come here, but it really was her decision and I didn’t want to influence her on where to go. I just told her you have to find a place where you fit in and are comfortable. She decided it was here and I was really glad.”

Ryin has settled in next to her sister. The freshman guard is right behind her sibling in scoring at 10.3 points per game and has already been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week twice this season.

“She’s really stepped up and taken on a huge role here,” Riley said. “Coach March had big plans for her coming in — she’s that type of player because she’s confident in herself and she wants to win.