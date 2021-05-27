Late home run completes Valparaiso's rally in MVC Tournament

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Late homers completes Valpo rally: Matt Olive's solo home run in the top of the ninth was the game-winning hit in Valparaiso's 6-5 win over Illinois State at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday. Valparaiso (16-34) trailed 4-1 after the first inning but climbed back in the game with a three-run sixth inning. Illinois State took the lead in the seventh before Valpo tied it again in the eighth. Nolan Lebamoff (3-0) and Nathan Chasey (save, 1) got the final seven outs in the win. Valpo will play at 6 p.m. Friday if Dallas Baptist beats Bradley that morning. If Bradley wins, Valpo will play on Saturday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo adds Xavier transfer: Allie Anderson is coming closer to home, joining the Valparaiso program from Xavier. The 5-foot-8 midfielder is a native of Wheaton, Illinois and most recently played in six of the Muskateers' nine games. In two seasons, she made 25 appearances.
PRO HOCKEY
US beats Latvia at worlds: Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. They are second in Group B, a point behind Finland. The U.S. will face Norway on Saturday, Germany on Monday and complete group play Tuesday against Italy.
Gretzky rookie card sells for $3.75M: A Wayne Gretzky rookie card has sold for a record $3.75 million at auction. Heritage Auctions of Dallas said Thursday the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky card was in “gem mint” condition and went to an anonymous buyer. The card features the hockey great in his Edmonton Oilers uniform during the team’s final WHA season before the franchise joined the NHL. The sale topped the online company’s previous high for a hockey card. In December, Heritage sold a Gretzky card from Professional Sports Authenticator for $1.29 million, the first hockey card to exceed $1 million. The known record for a sports card sale came this year when a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball rookie card sold for $5.2 million through PWCC Marketplace. A four-time Stanley Cup winner, Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 with a record 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points. He left his job as an Oilers executive this week to become a hockey television analyst for Turner Sports.