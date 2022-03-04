LIVE: Valparaiso, Drake seek Arch Madness quarterfinal wins

ST. LOUIS — Good evening from Day 2 of Arch Madness at the Enterprise Center, where Valparaiso (14-17) plays the second-seeded Missouri State Bears (22-9) at 6 p.m. The Beacons advanced Thursday with an 81-59 win over Evansville to complete a sweep of in-state schools.

Darius DeAveiro was ruled out prior to the game. A source told The Times that he may be active at some point this weekend if the Beacons keep advancing. He's day-to-day with a thumb injury suffered against Bradley on Saturday.

The nightcap features Region-led Drake (22-9) as the third seed against Southern Illinois (16-14). Merrillville grad D.J. Wilkins is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against SIU on Feb. 26.

FINAL: Missouri State 67, Valparaiso 58. A valiant effort by the Beacons against the second-seeded Bears. Gaige Prim hauled in his 17th rebound, finishing off a double-double with 16 points. Thomas Kithier had 17 points and seven rebounds. Sheldon Edwards had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

43.9 2H: Valparaiso went cold, having not scored in the last 2:29 and now are fouling with Missouri State leading 67-58 to try and extend the game.

3:56 2H: Lu'cye Patterson called for a foul trying to box out Kobe King. Beacons get an extra possession, having cut the Missouri State lead to 64-56. Beacons had cut a lead that was once 14 points to six.

5:02 2H: Valparaiso is on a 6-0 run as the Bears have been held without a field goal for the last 3:04. Valpo getting stops against Missouri State, which has a few sloppy turnovers.

12:14 2H: Valparaiso converted and then Isiaih Mosley scored. Thomas Kithier gets hit in the face and is sitting in the defensive painted area. It leads to an early media timeout with Missouri State leading Valparaiso 52-43.

Gaige Prim has 16 points and 13 rebounds. He has nine and five in the second half alone. Kobe King converted his first make to cut the deficit to seven before the aforementioned Mosley layup.

12:34 2H: Gaige Prim with a block and gets hit with a technical foul, his third personal. John Higgins indicated it was for something he said toward the broadcasters at center court. Kevion Taylor hits a pair of free throws to cut the Missouri State lead to 50-41 with the ball.

14:35 2H: Kobe King secured a turnover, drove down the lane and took a hard fall. He came up wincing in pain and will go to the free-throw line. Valparaiso has cut the Missouri State lead to 43-38. Kevion Taylor has hit a pair of 3-pointers and Missouri State has three turnovers in the half leading to three points (so far).

19:15 2H: Isiaih Mosley with a pull-up jumper and a Lu'cye Patterson bucket in the paint gives Missouri State a 39-28 lead and forces a quick Valparaiso timeout.

Kevion Taylor with a 3-pointer on the out-of-timeout play and Matt Lottich gives a, "Let's go!" as the lead was cut to eight. Missouri State answered, however.

HALF: Missouri State leads Valparaiso 35-28. Valpo has an 18-15 rebounding edge bu has surrendered five turnovers leading to seven Bears points. Thomas Kithier with 11 points and five rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting. Rest of the Beacons are 6-for-20 shooting.

Donovan Clay, meanwhile, has 17 points while shooting 6 for 7 from the floor, making both 3-point attempts and all three free throws.

:58 1H: Sheldon Edwards has come alive. He hit a pair of 3s to pull Valpo with 33-28 as Missouri State takes a timeout. One the first he hit the trey and got hit ... with a flop warning. Matt Lottich: "He got hit!"

1:37 1H: Donovan Clay cuts baseline and gets an easy dunk. He stares down the Valpo bench going the other way, with Missouri State leading 33-25.

3:06 1H: Both teams looked gassed there. Thomas Kithier travels to get us to the media. Donovan Clay hit a 3-pointer to give Missouri State a 28-22 lead. He has 10 points. Kithier with 11 and five rebounds.

4:42 1H: We were stuck on the same score for awhile. Ben Krikke free throws and a Gaige Prim bucket ended 3-minute scoring droughts for each team.

7:38 1H: Strong showing by Thomas Kithier, who has nine points and four rebounds. A 14-10 paint edge for Valparaiso, which trails Missouri State 23-18. Beacons' rebounding edge has expanded to 13-9.

Isiaih Mosley made a tough 3-pointer with a good contest by Kobe King. Sometimes you just nod and respect the shot.

9:46 1H: Valparaiso taking a timeout as the Bears take an 18-13 lead after nice ball movement for a baseline backdoor cut to free up Lu'cye Patterson. Beacons have battled of late but are struggling beyond the 3-point line. Now 0 for 7 on triples.

11:21 1H: Veteran official John Higgins is not having Eron Gordon's conversation for a foul on the other end. Gordon hit with one defensively as Missouri State has claimed a 16-13 lead. Donovan Clay has hit all three of his shots for seven points. Isiaih Mosley is as good as advertised, hitting a pair after an 0-for-2 start.

It's been a physical game so far but Valpo is holding its own with a one-rebound advantage. The Beacons are 0-for-5 on 3-pointers.

15:19 1H: Valparaiso out to a 9-8 lead. Thomas Kithier was active early on the offensive end. He had the first seven points going right at Gaige Prim. Beacons made their first four shots.

Love the defensive activity, doubling on Prim and rotating to the paint on drives. Missouri State forced to 3-for-7 shooting so far.

6:02 p.m.: Valparaiso coaching staff is suited up. Teams are 1-0 at Arch Madness when their coaching staff is dressed in suits. It was the Beacons, who beat Evansville 81-59 Thursday night.

5:52 p.m.: Starters are posted. Here are Valparaiso's five: Preston Ruedinger, Kobe King, Thomas Kithier, Kevion Taylor and Ben Krikke. Misouri State is starting Isiaih Mosley, Ja'Monta Black, Lu'cye Patterson, Donovan Clay (old friend) and Gaige Prim.

5 p.m.: Darius DeAveiro is in sweats and looks like he will again be out.

