Men’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 77, Aquinas 73
AQUINAS
Lewis 6 1-2 13, Lary 4 1-2 11, Overway 2 0-0 4, Myers 5 2-2 16, J. Hillis 2 0-0 4, Patten 4 1-3 9, Murray 4 3-3 11, LePage 1 0-0 3, B. Hillis 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals — 29 8-12 73.
INDIANA NORTHWEST
Tremon Weston 1 0-0 2, Richard Robertson 2 0-0 5, Rashad Richardson 7 5-6 22, Chris Robinson 6 4-4 16, Martellian Gibson 6 3-6 17, Marshaud Watkins 0 0-0 0, Korey Joyner 1 2-2 4, Jamisen Smith 0 2-2 2, Nick Passino 1 2-2 4, Jason Peace 2 0-0 5. Totals — 26 18-22 77.
3-point field goals: Lary 2, Myers 4, LePage (AQ); Robertson, Richardson 3, Gibson 2, Peace (IUN). Leaders — Rebounds: Lary 6, J. Hillis 6 (AQ); Gibson 11 (IUN). Assists: LePage 4 (AQ); Gibson 3, Joyner 3 (IUN). Steals: Lewis 2 (AQ). Team fouls: Aquinas 16, IUN 16.
Women’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 81, Kentucky Christian 71
KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN
H. Blakley 0 0-0 0, Anderson 4 4-7 12, Rose 0 0-0 0, Keeton 2 0-0 5, Foster 12 9-9 35, Lafferty 2 2-2 7, Benson 0 0-0 0, Knauer 0 0-0 0, Howie 3 0-0 7, Austin 0 0-0 0, J. Blakley 2 0-0 5. Totals — 25 15-20 71.
INDIANA NORTHWEST
Lauren Smolen 7 0-2 14, Da’Leshia Davis 3 5-6 11, Ashley O’Malley 3 1-2 7, Sarah Martin 2 0-0 5, Breanna Boles 11 3-5 26, Alexis Vieck 0 0-0 0, Jessy Siems 0 0-0 0, Jayla Crump 1 0-1 2, Jocelyn Colburn 1 0-0 2, Michaela Schmidt 6 2-2 14. Totals — 34 11-18 81.
3-point field goals: Keeton, Foster 2, Lafferty, Howie, J. Blakley (KC); Martin, Boles (IUN). Leaders — Rebounds: Anderson 11 (KC); Smolen 9 (IUN). Assists: Foster 3 (KC); O’Malley 6 (IUN). Steals: Foster 3 (KC); O’Malley 3 (IUN). Team fouls: KC 19; IUN 16. Fouled out: Smolen (IUN).
Men’s Cross Country
MVC Championship
At Sunset Hill Farm County Park
Team scores
1. Bradley 17, 2. Drake 74, 3. Northern Iowa 94, 4. Loyola (Ill.) 98, 5. Valparaiso 134, 6. Illinois State 136, 7. Southern Illinois 170, 8. Indiana State 220, 9. Evansville 279.
Top individual and VU runners
1. Jake Hoffert, Bradley 24:46.1; 8. Alexander Bruno, Valpo 25:17.8; 13. Dominic Paoletti, Valpo 25:29.6; 28. Ignacio Veloz Bonilla, Valpo 26:06.4; 41. Jack Worman, Valpo 26:37.3; 48. Eric Carothers, Valpo 27:06.9.
Women’s Cross Country
MVC Championship
At Sunset Hill Farm County Park
Team scores
1. Loyola (Ill.) 17, 2. Bradley 64, 3. Indiana State 92, 4. Illinois State 133, 5. Missouri State 146, 6. Northern Iowa 163, 7. Southern Illinois 168, 8. Drake 215, 9. Valparaiso 234, 10. Evansville 249.
Top individuals and VU runners
1. Anneka Murrin, Loyola 18:00.0; 26. Alaina Carpenter, Valpo 19:19.6; 33. Katherine Germann, Valpo 19:29.8; 55. Taylor Justison, Valpo 20:34.1; 64. Sarah Caesar, Valpo 20:44.4; 68. Maranda Donahue, Valpo 21:12.5.
Women’s volleyball
Roosevelt 25-22-26-25, Indiana Northwest 21-25-24-21
IUN — Erica Kik 14 kills; Robyn Griffin 13 kills; Maddie Maatman 37 assists, 12 digs; Bella Kuechenberg 10 kills, 9 digs; Emileishka De Jesus 8 kills, 11 digs.
Records: Roosevelt 12-16, 7-9 CCAC; IUN 14-8, 9-7 CCAC.
Friday's Late Results
Men's Soccer
Saginaw Valley 3, Purdue Northwest 0
AT PURDUE NORTHWEST
PURDUE NORTHWEST — Sebastian Contreras 5 saves.
RECORDS — Saginaw Valley 10-5-1 (8-4-0 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 1-12-3 (1-8-3).
Women's Soccer
Northern Michigan 2, Purdue Northwest 0
AT PURDUE NORTHWEST
PURDUE NORTHWEST — Bridget Grady 8 saves.
RECORDS — Northern Michigan 4-11-0 (1-6-0 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 2-12-1 (0-7-0).
Women's Volleyball
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Indiana State 18-22-18
AT VALPARAISO
VALPARAISO — Jaclyn Bulmahn 12 kills; Brittany Anderson 25 assists; Melissa Flynders 12 digs, 2 aces; Bella Ravotto 2 aces; Peyton McCarthy 2 aces; Rylee Cookerly 16 digs; Jillie Grant 11 digs.
RECORDS — Valparaiso 9-16 (4-7 MVC), Indiana State 5-16 (3-8).
Wayne State 25-25-25, Purdue Northwest 17-19-17
AT PURDUE NORTHWEST
PURDUE NORTHWEST — Annie Pulizos 7 kills, 2 aces; Bryanna Moonen 5 kills, 2 aces; Autumn Beaudoin 5 kills; Holly Faley 22 assists, 2 solo blocks; Danielle Fowler 14 digs; Kenzie Duggan 12 digs.
RECORDS — Wayne State 11-12 (4-8 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 3-22 (0-12).