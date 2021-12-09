Love of soccer leads to love of coaching for Olson

It was Drury’s first GLVC tourney appearance in six years, first national tournament berth in 13 years and the Panthers were ranked in the NCAA D-II coaches’ poll (No. 24) for the first time since 2009.

“A challenge is always fun,” Olson said. “When you get a coaching job, it’s usually not for a good reason with the team not succeeding.”

Olson has succeeded at previous coaching stops — Calumet College was his first job, leading both the men’s and women’s teams, then St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer for a year, then Bethany College in Kansas for three years before heading to Drury.

The only hiccup along the way was St. Joseph’s closing after his one season there.

“I knew they were in debt, but the school had been around for 100 years with a long tradition and they had a new president,” Olson said. “I thought it was turning around.”

It’s one of the only choices Olson made in regards to soccer that didn’t work out.

In his words, he “fell into coaching” after taking a sales job in Chicago after college.