Love of soccer leads to love of coaching for Olson

Justin Olson’s former soccer coach at Portage High School used two words to describe him as a player.
“He was a piano mover,” said A.J. Monroe, who was the head coach at Portage from 2003-13 with the first season being Olson’s senior year. “I remember Justin being a hard-working player. He always wanted to know the job and was always asking questions about how he could do the job better.”
Olson never has actually moved pianos for a living, but in his fourth college head-coaching job since graduating from Southern Indiana, he’s moving up the ladder on the success scale.
This past fall, in just his second year, Olson led the Drury University women’s soccer team to the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) tournament championship after finishing second in the regular season.
That resulted in an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament, with the Panthers defeating No. 2 seed Ashland 1-0 in overtime in the first round before losing 3-2 in overtime to Saginaw Valley State in the second round.
Drury finished 16-5-1 — not bad considering the Panthers were picked to finish ninth in the GLVC in the preseason poll.
“That was probably accurate based on last year,” Olson said about the preseason poll. “But I was confident in our team.”
It was Drury’s first GLVC tourney appearance in six years, first national tournament berth in 13 years and the Panthers were ranked in the NCAA D-II coaches’ poll (No. 24) for the first time since 2009.
“A challenge is always fun,” Olson said. “When you get a coaching job, it’s usually not for a good reason with the team not succeeding.”
Olson has succeeded at previous coaching stops — Calumet College was his first job, leading both the men’s and women’s teams, then St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer for a year, then Bethany College in Kansas for three years before heading to Drury.
The only hiccup along the way was St. Joseph’s closing after his one season there.
“I knew they were in debt, but the school had been around for 100 years with a long tradition and they had a new president,” Olson said. “I thought it was turning around.”
It’s one of the only choices Olson made in regards to soccer that didn’t work out.
In his words, he “fell into coaching” after taking a sales job in Chicago after college.
“I was coaching on the side and decided to coach full-time,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t for the money. I just fell in love with coaching.”
Besides coaching Olson in his senior year at Portage, Monroe also had him for individual training in middle school, and he saw Olson having a future in soccer beyond playing.
“Justin loves the game,” Monroe said. “After playing, he wanted to continue in the game and coaching provided that opportunity. I believe his love is equaled with his desire to learn. His success comes from a combination of hard work, education, training and the ability to identify players and staff that share his passion.”
After his success at multiple schools, the next logical step for Olson would be a Division I coaching job. But he says Drury feels comfortable for him and his wife, Taryn.
"I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else,” he said. “I was looking for stability and Drury is a great school and a great fit.”