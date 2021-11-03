Merrillville grad Ramone Atkins riding high at New Mexico Highlands

Ramone Atkins sometimes has to pinch himself. He’s literally on top of the world.
Rocky Mountain high, in other words.
“It doesn’t feel real sometimes, I’m having a blast and just going out there having fun because I know this is my last (college) season,” said Atkins, a 2015 Merrillville graduate.
Atkins, the star quarterback at Division II New Mexico Highlands, leads the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) in several offensive categories. He’s first in passing yards per game (280) and touchdowns (25), and has three of the top five conference passing efforts this season.
“I’ve come a long way here — I really have,” said Atkins, who starred at West Side before transferring to Merrillville for his senior year. “My first year here we were 0-11 and we went through some tough times. It’s been such a great year. We have a (new) coaching staff that has embraced discipline, responsibility, accountability and built chemistry among us.
“It’s really been a great turnaround.”
Atkins has the keys to the car as well by leading the conference’s top-ranked offense. He threw for five touchdowns against Fort Lewis in the season opener on Sept. 4 and has three-TD outings this season against Colorado Mesa, Western Colorado and Colorado School of Mines.
“I definitely have the green light out there,” Atkins said. “The coaches trust me to change plays, and they trust me on and off the field. I just hope when I’m gone that someone has felt my presence and continues (my leadership).”
Atkins spent a semester as a preferred walk-on at Alcorn State, but decided to follow his older brother, Regan, to New Mexico Highlands where the duo played together for two seasons. Ramone actually spent his freshman season at wide receiver before going back to his favorite spot under center.
“I’m having so much fun out here,” said Atkins, who already earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration. “I told myself last year and because of COVID, I was going to play every down like it’s my last. I stayed here alone all summer and busted my butt with the strength and conditioning coach and just worked hard.
“I did everything in my power to make this the best year ever.”
The Cowboys are 4-5 overall, but on a three-game winning streak. Atkins has three games of over 400 yards of total offense this season, and his best passing game this year was 383 yards against Western Colorado.
Atkins has a younger brother, Ryan, who starts on the offensive line at Division I Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Ramone, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder, is hoping to get a chance at the next level and says he will attend as many pro days as he can. He’s got one more semester before he completes his master’s degree in human performance and sport, with a goal of being involved with strength and conditioning with athletes. So regardless of how football ends, it’s just the beginning for Atkins.
“Whatever happens, happens,” Atkins said. “I know in my heart I did everything I could to make us better this year.”
Men’s Cross Country
IUPUI ran away with its third straight Horizon League title Saturday in Carmel.
Mitchell Gits (LaPorte) was fifth overall (third for the team) with a time of 25:52.1 on the 8K course to earn first-team, all-league honors.
The Jaguars had five of the top six runners in a 30-point effort.
Jack Acton (Valparaiso) and Austin Ohm (Illiana Christian) are also on the roster.
- Purdue’s Alec Fleming (Lowell) was fifth on the team and 60th overall at the Big Ten Championships.
Geno Christofanelli (Crown Point) is also on Purdue’s roster.
- Jonathan Baxter (Griffith) helped Trine finish third overall at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Championships.
- Connor Havens (LaPorte) was fifth overall to help Manchester to a runner-up finish behind Earlham at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Championships. Havens, a sophomore, earned first-team all-league honors for his effort.
- Indiana’s Gabe Sanchez (Lowell) was 45th overall at the Big Ten Championships. The Hoosiers finished fourth.
- Jakob Kintzele (Chesterton) was fifth overall for Princeton, which won its 22nd Ivy League Championship.
Women’s Cross Country
Annalise James (Lowell) was fourth overall Western Michigan as it finished 11th at the MAC Championships.
Toledo, with Lowell native Jordyn Boyer on the roster, captured the team title.
- Hope captured the team title at the MIAA Championships. Cate Peerbolte (Illiana Christian) competed for the winners.
- Manchester won the team title at the HCAC Championships. Halle Frieden (Kankakee Valley) competed for the winners. Rose-Hulman was second. Kelly Mindak (Marian Catholic) helped Indiana to a fifth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.
Women's Volleyball
Florida State’s Morgan Chacon (Crown Point) had 10 kills and 20 digs in a three-hour, five-set victory over Syracuse Sunday.
Chacon is first on the team in both kills (201) and kills per set (2.68). She’s second in digs (224) and total points (239).
The Seminoles went 8-2 in October and are 16-5 overall and 9-3 in the ACC.
- Marian’s 29-game winning streak came to an end Saturday in a loss to Bethel. Sarah Spangler (Hanover Central) had 14 kills for Marian (29-1).
Bethel got eight kills from Cheyanne Seymour (LaPorte).
