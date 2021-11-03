Merrillville grad Ramone Atkins riding high at New Mexico Highlands

“I definitely have the green light out there,” Atkins said. “The coaches trust me to change plays, and they trust me on and off the field. I just hope when I’m gone that someone has felt my presence and continues (my leadership).”

Atkins spent a semester as a preferred walk-on at Alcorn State, but decided to follow his older brother, Regan, to New Mexico Highlands where the duo played together for two seasons. Ramone actually spent his freshman season at wide receiver before going back to his favorite spot under center.

“I’m having so much fun out here,” said Atkins, who already earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration. “I told myself last year and because of COVID, I was going to play every down like it’s my last. I stayed here alone all summer and busted my butt with the strength and conditioning coach and just worked hard.

“I did everything in my power to make this the best year ever.”

The Cowboys are 4-5 overall, but on a three-game winning streak. Atkins has three games of over 400 yards of total offense this season, and his best passing game this year was 383 yards against Western Colorado.

Atkins has a younger brother, Ryan, who starts on the offensive line at Division I Arkansas-Pine Bluff.