Merrillville’s Ashiala Jackson earning her stripes

Merrillville product Ashiala Jackson is as tough as they come.

Two major knee injuries in 2016 and 2018, academic struggles, family issues. She’s been through it all.

“It all added up,” Jackson said. “I’ve worked extremely hard and all that adversity pushed me. I wasn’t going to give up.”

Hit the fast-forward button and it’s been a blessing in disguise for the Tuskegee star basketball player. Jackson was recently named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Player of the Year.

The junior standout led the conference in scoring at 19.9 points and added 10.3 rebounds per game at the NCAA Division II school. She was 13th in the nation during the regular season with 15 double-doubles.

Jackson was picked all-conference second team in the preseason rankings.

“It definitely drove me,” Jackson said. “To be honest, it was a little bit of a chip on my shoulder. I knew I was a top-caliber player and could excel at this level, but I’m sure that helped.

“I have expectations for myself and I think it pushed me to get where I wanted to be.”

Jackson led the Golden Tigers to a 21-4 record during the regular season and 15-3 mark in the SIAC West Division.

The former Merrillville star said she had a few Division I offers while in high school, but fell in love with the “southern hospitality” at Tuskegee, located in Alabama.

“From being snowed in 2 feet in the Region, I wanted a breath of fresh air,” Jackson said with a laugh. “That’s exactly what Tuskegee gave me. The campus life, the coaches, my teammates, it’s been 10 times better than what I expected it to be. I love it here. It’s my home.”

The Golden Tigers (22-5) were upset by Benedict in the conference tournament semifinals on Saturday. Jackson had 14 points and six rebounds in the setback.

Jackson had her mom and step dad, Andrea and Floyd Archie, at the conference tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and was hoping to surprise them with the presentation of her Player of the Year award.

“I’m doing this for the 219,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to make them proud.”

In other women’s college basketball news,

• Illinois-Springfield’s Lauren Ladowski (Lake Central) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Defensive Player of the Year. She was also a unanimous first-team all-GLVC selection.

Ladowski is the first player in program history to win one of major awards given out by the conference. It was her third career all-GLVC award, also a program record.

Ladowski was first in the conference in steals and 23rd in NCAA Division II with a 2.78 average. She’s also UIS’ all-time steals leader. She averaged 17.1 points per game during the season and finished her career as the school’s — both women’s and men’s — leading scorer. She had over 400 rebounds, 300 assists, and 200 steals during her stellar career.

• Wabash Valley is on a 26-game winning streak thanks to locals Daijah Smith (Lighthouse) and Darlisha Reed (Gavit). Smith leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points a game, while grabbing 6.0 rebounds a contest.

Reed is the team’s top rebounder at 7.2 a game and chipping in 10.7 points a game.

Wabash Valley (27-1) is No. 1 in the nation in scoring at 90 points per game. The team advanced to the final 16 teams for the NJCAA Division I national tournament in Lubbock, Texas in mid-March.

• Toledo’s Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) is averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. The Rockets (25-4) are on an 11-game winning streak, which is the longest since the 2012-13 campaign and are 19-1 in the Mid-American Conference. The 19 conference wins are the most in league history.

• Purdue Fort Wayne’s Ryin Ott (LaPorte) was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team.

Ott averaged 8.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She was just one of three freshmen to be named Freshman of the Week more than once this past season.

Men’s basketball

Olivet-Nazarene’s Tyler Schmidt (Victory Academy) was named to the All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference First Team.

The sophomore averaged 19.9 points a game and had two 30-point games, 16 20-point efforts, and three double-doubles this season.

The team is on an 18-game winning streak and 30-3 on the season.

• Grace’s Jake Wadding (Chesterton) was named to the All-Crossroads League Second Team.

Wadding averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lancers, who won the conference postseason tournament and earned a bid into the NAIA National Championships.

• Davenport’s Jairus Stevens (Merrillville) had 15 points, six rebounds, and three steals as the team upset Ferris State 91-90 in the semifinals of the GLIAC semifinals.

Stevens then chipped in 17 points as the team won the program’s first GLIAC Tournament title Sunday in a 100-67 victory over Northern Michigan.

The Panthers (17-13) are on a seven-game winning streak and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs.

• Barry’s Nick Anderson (Lake Central) scored 15 points in a loss to No. 1-seeded Nova Southeastern on Sunday in the Sunshine State Conference Tournament championship.

The Buccaneers (20-8) still earned a bid into the NCAA Division II tournament and will play Alabama-Huntsville on Saturday.

Baseball

Indianapolis’ Xavier Rivas (Portage) struck out 13 — his third straight outing in double digits — in the team’s 5-3 victory over Wayne State.

Rivas has 36 strikeouts in three appearances and 22 innings of work.

• UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) has 33 strikeouts and just three walks in three starts this season. The right-hander is third in the nation with a 33:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and is the best among starting pitchers.

Peterson has a 1.53 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

• Franklin’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) was 5 for 9 with three homers, 10 RBIs, and seven runs scored in a series against Hope.

Men’s bowling

Lourdes’ Cayleb Carey (Hobart) was named second-team All-WHAC.

The freshman averaged 201.94 over four conference jamborees. Overall, he averaged 197.38 in 52 traditional games and had a high game of 249 his rookie year.

Women’s bowling

Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Bowler of the Year for the third time.

During her illustrious career, Carey had a league-best 204.93 average in four conference jamborees.

Softball

Denison’s Maggie Ballentine (Crown Point) was 5 for 10 over a three-game stretch, scoring three runs, and driving in two others.

The junior infielder leads the team in average (.435) and hits (10).

Men’s swimming

Purdue’s Ryan Hrosik (Valparaiso) helped the team’s 200-yard freestyle relay finish third at the Big Ten Championships.

Men’s track and field

Marian’s Armani Glass (Merrillville) was 15th in the nation in the 60-meter dash, with a personal-best time of 6.87 seconds, at the NAIA Championships in Brookings, South Dakota.

Wrestling

Arizona State 197-pounder Kordell Norfleet (Marian Catholic) helped the squad to its third consecutive Pac-12 championship and his fourth individual title.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. Email Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

