Merrillville's JoJo Johnson announces transfer from Notre Dame

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Johnson to transfer from ND: Former Merrillville standout JoJo Johnson announced his intentions to transfer from Notre Dame via Twitter on Tuesday. On Sept. 16, then-head coach Brian Kelly announced Johnson would miss the rest of his freshman season due to a torn ACL. "I've enjoyed my time at Notre Dame and have created memories that will last a lifetime," Johnson wrote. "Having said that I will be continuing my education and football career at another university." He started his prep career at Morton before graduating from Merrillville, where he was named 2020 Times Offensive Player of the Year as a senior.

QB Williams to USC: Quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans. The 20-year-old Williams started seven games as a freshman last season for Oklahoma, passing for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. After taking the Sooners' starting job from Spencer Rattler, Williams confirmed his status as one of the most promising quarterbacks in college football under the tutelage of Riley, who has also mentored Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, five weeks after Riley's stunning move from Norman to Los Angeles. Williams was immediately linked to USC, but he kept fans waiting until February.

Ex-OSU coach hired at Cincy: Fired Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will be the new special teams/cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati, joining the staff of longtime friend and former colleague Luke Fickell. Fickell announced the hiring of the 60-year-old Coombs on Tuesday. He replaces Perry Eliano, the Bearcats' cornerbacks coach who left to coach safeties at Ohio State. Coombs is a native of Cincinnati who was a longtime high school football coach in the city before initially working on the Bearcats staff in 2007-11. He and Fickell were defensive assistants on Urban Meyer's Ohio State staff from 2012 to 2017, including the 2014 national championship team.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Valpo's game postponed: The impending snow storm expected across the Midwest has postponed Valparaiso's game scheduled for Wednesday. The Beacons will host Evansville at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Additionally, their meeting for Feb. 19 has moved up to 1 p.m. from 5 p.m. Valparaiso said all tickets for Wednesday's game will be honored at the new date.

PRO FOOTBALL

Packers fire ST coordinator: A person familiar with the situation says that Maurice Drayton won't be back as the Green Bay Packers' special teams coordinator next season. This move comes after the Packers had a punt and a field-goal attempt blocked in a 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It marks the second straight offseason in which Packers coach Matt LaFleur has changed his special teams coordinator. LaFleur dismissed Shawn Mennenga last year and replaced him by promoting Drayton, who had been an assistant special teams coach with the Packers from 2018-20.

Broncos for sale: The Denver Broncos are looking for a new owner in what’s expected to be the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history. The Pat D. Bowlen Trust announced Tuesday it's in the “beginning of a sale process” for a franchise that's valued at $4 billion and is expected to draw heavy bidding that could push the sale price well beyond that figure.

