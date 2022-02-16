Michigan City grad Hannah Noveroske has Toledo Rockets soaring

Toledo’s Hannah Noveroske might be one of the few basketball players to put on two uniforms in one night.

“We had a white coat ceremony for nursing school at 5:30 p.m. and we have to be on the basketball court by 6 p.m. I knew there was no way I could be in two places at once,” the former Michigan City star said.

“So my coach told the Dean of Nursing (Dr. Linda Lewandowski) about it. Good thing she loves basketball because she said, ‘We’ll just come to you.’ They ended up turning it into ‘Nursing Night’ and all the nurses got half off their tickets. It was really cool to see. It was so much fun.”

Noveroske has always had the dream of one day becoming a nurse. Thanks to Toledo and her full scholarship, she’s able to do two things she loves.

“I’m so happy here,” the Indiana University transfer said. “I love the nursing program. Since that white coat ceremony, everybody knows me now. I was in class one day and this girl said, ‘Hey Hannah, do you know what we’re talking about today?’ I’m like, ‘You’re talking to me?’ I’ve never met her before.”

Noveroske, a two-time Times Female Athlete of the Year, finally feels at home after some stops along the way. The 6-foot-5 center committed to Xavier in high school but never made it there after an ACL tear and then the coaching staff who recruited her was fired. She ended up at Indiana for two seasons and was a part of the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight appearance, but wasn’t content with her playing time. So Noveroske threw her name in the transfer portal and heard from an interesting name.

“(Toledo assistant coach) Mark Stephens was at Xavier when I got recruited, so I knew him from the get-go,” Noveroske explained. “I wanted a place for nursing and a place to get playing time. I wanted a bit more for myself and had goals I wanted to achieve while playing basketball in college. I already have enough college credits for a degree in exercise science, but now I’m chasing that nursing degree. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do since the beginning of time.”

Toledo has been the surprise of the season in the Mid-American Conference. The team was picked eighth out of 12 teams in the preseason poll, but is currently 13-1 in league play and in first place in the MAC with a three-game lead over second-place Buffalo.

Noveroske came off the bench with her biggest collegiate game against Akron on Feb. 5. She had her first college double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the victory for the Rockets (19-4). Noveroske is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and is the team’s top shot blocker with 29 on the season.

She’s definitely finding her groove after not seeing much playing time in the team’s first five games of season. She’s started five games, but seems to know her role coming off the bench and providing a spark for right now. She had 12 points and four rebounds in just 10 minutes off the bench in a recent victory over Miami (Ohio). Noveroske had a game-high 10 rebounds off the pine in Saturday’s victory over Bowling Green.

She missed a couple of games with COVID-19, has battled foul trouble in a few others, but seems to be getting better — and earning more minutes each game.

“I think coming off the bench has helped me stay out of foul trouble,” Noveroske said. “I told the coaches the goal of mine when I came here was to be a starter and be an all-conference player. I’m just trusting the process and trusting my coaches to the max. They know the game and have it mapped out for me.”

Noveroske, who still has two years of eligibility, said the chemistry of the team is off the charts and the team is loving the fact they were so overlooked before the season started. Toledo started out 8-0 in the MAC before finally falling to Ohio. Since then the Rockets have won 11 of their last 12 contests.

“It was amazing to have that winning streak,” Noveroske said. “Then we bounced back after that one loss and have been playing well. We don’t have any problems on or off the court with each other. No matter who’s playing we’re all cheering each other on. It’s been awesome.”

In other women’s college basketball news,

• Illinois-Springfield’s Lauren Ladowski (Lake Central) poured in 30 points as the team stunned Truman State 60-46 Saturday.

Ladowski, who had 21 points in the second half, hit 11-of-13 free throws and also helped guard All-American Hannah Belanger, one of the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s top players who came in averaging over 18 points a game. Belanger was held scoreless in the game on 0-for-10 shooting with five turnovers. The Prairie Stars are 15-7 overall and 10-6 in the GLVC.

Wrestling

McKendree’s Jose Champagne (Marian Catholic/Griffith) won the 157-pound class at the GLVC Championships to lead the top-seeded Bearcats to the team title.

Champagne was 3-0 on the day, including two wins by fall.

Teammate Josh Jones (Marian Catholic) was 2-1 at 174 pounds.

• North Central’s Javen Estrada (Crown Point) was runner-up at 141 pounds and Cole Cervantes (Griffith) was runner-up at 157 pounds as the Cardinals finished second overall in the team standings behind Millikin in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Championships.

Both wrestlers earned all-conference honors.

Men’s basketball

Drake’s Roman Penn (Bishop Noll/Don Bosco) became the program’s all-time assists leader in the team’s 66-62 victory over Missouri State.

The senior point guard handed out six assists in the win to run his career total to 389. Penn passed Glenn Martin, who had 384 for Drake from 1984-88.

• South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard (EC Central) had a career-high seven assists in Saturday’s road win over Georgia.

• Wabash claimed its first North Coast Athletic Conference title since joining the league during the 1999-2000 season. The last time the Little Giants (19-3), who are on a 15-game winning streak, won a conference title was 1997-98 as members of the Indiana Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Women’s swimming

Franklin’s Kennedy Minter (Rensselaer) was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay that finished with a time of 1 minute, 36.76 seconds at the 2022 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Championships.

The Grizzlies won their fifth straight HCAC crown.

• Anderson’s Heather Karm (Lowell) helped the 200 medley relay take second overall and was eighth in both the 100 breaststroke and 400 individual medley at the HCAC Championships.

• Wyoming’s Maisyn Klimczak (Chesterton) was recently named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week.

She won the 1,000-yard freestyle and was third in the 200-yard backstroke against Colorado School of Mines.

Men’s lacrosse

Brendan Smurdon (Victory Christian) has committed to Division II Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. Email Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.