Mike Straubel says goodbye to the Valpo cross country program he built over 35 years

As Mike Straubel left Angel Mounds Cross Country Course in Evansville on Friday afternoon the longtime Valparaiso cross country coach walked into a well-earned retirement after 35 years on the job.
The longest-tenured Valparaiso coach announced his retirement earlier this month and he leaves a legacy at the school that included a pair of NCAA All-Americans, six all-Region honorees and three conference Runner of the Year recipients. Straubel coached three Valparaiso Hall of Fame runners in Laura Rolf, Collette Liss and current Valparaiso high school coach Aaron Crague. Recent Valparaiso graduate Alexander Bruno will also likely join that group in the coming years.
For Straubel, it was always the accomplishments of his athletes that had him smiling at the end of a long run.
“The kids are the primary reason I’ve been in this for so long,” Straubel said. “Seeing them have success is what it’s all about. We held a time trial the other day for kids that weren’t going to the (NCAA Great Lakes) Regional and they were going for (personal records). Most of them hit their PRs and that’s the rewarding part.”
Straubel joined the Valparaiso law school faculty in 1985 and became an assistant track coach two years later. Later that fall, Straubel took over as the men’s cross country coach and he launched the women’s program as well.
“To say this nicely, it wasn’t a Division I program when I took over,” Straubel said. “I had to work with the kids to get them to even meet. There were guys on the team who would rather go to fraternity events. Getting them to train over the summer was the first battle and we eventually turned it from a club into something that was serious. It took a while, but it happened.”
The success started to stack up, especially on the women’s side. Liss shined throughout her career and earned All-American honors in the indoor 3,000 meter run in 1997. Rolf did the same in the indoor mile in 2007. The women’s team took second place at the 2006 Mid-Continent Conference Championships.
For every bit of success Straubel and his runners experienced on the course, there were more competition hurdles off the course.
“We would be competitive, but it was hard to stay consistent,” Straubel said. “We got to a competitive point in the Mid-Con, then we moved to the Horizon League and had to start all over. The same thing happened with the Valley. It’s exciting in some respect because we’re going up against world-class runners.”
Straubel was able to balance a life of teaching and coaching, but that began to take a turn when the Valparaiso law school closed. Free of teaching obligations, Straubel was able to devote more time to coaching, but it still came with a part-time salary.
“When I was teaching and coaching part-time, I knew there were things I didn’t have time to do,” Straubel said. “When the teaching stopped, I started to implement some of those things. My hope is they’ll be able to bring in a full-time person that can devote the time that this job needs.”
Part-time or not, Straubel has long been a fixture on the roads and trails of Valparaiso. Often he had students in tow, but just as much as would go off for a run by himself.
“We had so many loops around town and we would name them all,” Straubel said. “The most common was the high school loop. We’d run toward the high school and wind through the subdivisions. That’s the course I could run blindfolded. The state park trails are just wonderful. We have camp up there at the beginning of the season.”
Straubel will leave behind a lifetime of memories in Valparaiso as he plans to move to Kalamazoo to be with his wife. He’s been commuting at times for the last 15 years. The plans to step away this season were unfolding for some time, but he didn’t tell his athletes until after the conference championships.
“I wanted them to focus on their race and their experience,” Straubel said. “I’ve gone back and forth as to whether or not I want to say anything dramatic. I’m just going to thank them all for being great kids. That’s for everyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach. That’s the one part of me that wants to keep going, the kids. They’ve always been great.”