Mike Straubel says goodbye to the Valpo cross country program he built over 35 years

“When I was teaching and coaching part-time, I knew there were things I didn’t have time to do,” Straubel said. “When the teaching stopped, I started to implement some of those things. My hope is they’ll be able to bring in a full-time person that can devote the time that this job needs.”

Part-time or not, Straubel has long been a fixture on the roads and trails of Valparaiso. Often he had students in tow, but just as much as would go off for a run by himself.

“We had so many loops around town and we would name them all,” Straubel said. “The most common was the high school loop. We’d run toward the high school and wind through the subdivisions. That’s the course I could run blindfolded. The state park trails are just wonderful. We have camp up there at the beginning of the season.”

Straubel will leave behind a lifetime of memories in Valparaiso as he plans to move to Kalamazoo to be with his wife. He’s been commuting at times for the last 15 years. The plans to step away this season were unfolding for some time, but he didn’t tell his athletes until after the conference championships.

“I wanted them to focus on their race and their experience,” Straubel said. “I’ve gone back and forth as to whether or not I want to say anything dramatic. I’m just going to thank them all for being great kids. That’s for everyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach. That’s the one part of me that wants to keep going, the kids. They’ve always been great.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.