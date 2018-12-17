Michigan City graduate Michael Miller made an impact for North Texas's basketball in his second start of the season.
He scored a team-high 17 points, a point of his season-high total, in the Mean Green's 63-61 comeback victory over UT Arlington on Dec. 8
He was 6-for-12 from the floor, made all four of his free throws, grabbed three rebounds and made two blocks in the game. He helped North Texas overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half as the team went on a 17-1 run to end the game. It marked the 10th victory of the year for the team, leaving it with a 10-1 record (all non-conference) and good enough for its best start to a season since 1976-77.
In Miller’s first start of the season against Indiana State on Dec. 5, he recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Dillard plays plenty of minutes for Shaw
Davon Dillard is averaging 28.4 minutes per game for Shaw University men’s basketball in his eight starts this season.
The 6-foot-5 junior guard, who played at Bowman Academy for two seasons, was part of an overtime game against Elizabeth City State in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association cross-division play on Dec. 13. Shaw lost 95-92, but Dillard had a monster slam dunk to get his team back within two at 87-85 in OT. Free throws were also a difference near the end, even though Dillard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It was his only 3-pointer of the game. He finished with nine points, four assists, two rebounds and a block.
Shaw is 5-3 overall and 1-1 in CIAA play.
Russell notches 2 victories in weight class
Wabash College sophomore wrestler Sam Russell earned a pair of victories in his 141-pound weight class at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Quad Tournament.
The Lowell gradate earned his victories with a tech fall (19-4) against Ben Black from Wheaton and then an 11-7 victory over Isaiah Williams of Dubuque to finish in eighth place in his weight class. Russell helped No. 5-ranked Wabash to a 2-1 overall record on the day as it went up against nationally-ranked wresting programs, including a 32-9 win over Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Munster grad earns academic honors
Nate Kekelik was named an Academic All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin selection as a member of the North Central College men’s soccer team, a Division III school in Naperville, Illinois.
Kekelik, a freshman and Munster graduate, played 11 games at forward on the North Central team that finished 9-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference this season. In order to receive the academic honors, student athletes need a varsity letter in their sport and maintain at least a 3.30 grade-point average.
Mount Union falls short in national title game
No. 1-ranked Mount Union (Ohio) football fell a little short in the Division III national championship game, losing 24-16 to No. 2-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor. Chesterton graduate Josh Chorba is a junior defensive back on the Mount Union roster.
Mount Union held the nation’s highest scoring offense to almost 20 points below its average. Mount Union finishes 14-1 with the loss; it was its first loss since the 2016 national semifinals, also against Mary Hardin-Baylor. Chorba played in four games this season.