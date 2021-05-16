Munster senior Emma Phillips is Northwestern-bound, and following in the path of pros before her

“Not only on the field, she’s one of the best center backs that we’ve ever had at the club,” Eclipse coach Mike Nesci said, “and we have had quite a few that are professional players at this point that have represented the national team, and she is held in the same regard as those players in the past.”

All the years of hard work, wanting to make a living playing soccer, has led to national camps. She attended the Under-15 US Soccer National Team Pool in California where 25 players were invited. Phillips said the 2018 trip is “the most impressive thing” she’s done.

She's following in the footsteps of Hannah Davison and Kayla Sharples, Nesci said. Davison is playing professionally in Sweden and Sharples plays for the Chicago Red Stars. Both played for Eclipse and went on to play center back at Northwestern.

“Defensively, she has the grit and determination, the tactical awareness to be very successful at a big school like Northwestern,” Nesci said of Phillips. “On top of that, her ability to start the attack when she has won a ball in transition, her passing in terms of understanding how to play the ball, the range of her passing; it’s one of the best. There’s maybe a couple of kids that have come through the club, in the history of the club, that can pass like she can.