Munster senior Emma Phillips is Northwestern-bound, and following in the path of pros before her
WOMEN’S SOCCER

MUNSTER — Meeting Julie Ertz was the best day of Emma Phillips’s life. That’s who helped her fall in love with soccer, who she models her game after and could one day be teammates with.

Phillips committed to Northwestern at 15 over Ohio State, Purdue, NC State and Florida State. She hasn’t played for Munster, where she is a senior. Instead, she’s captained an elite club team the past eight years, and her commitment to improving her skills to the point of having pro potential began long ago and is a balancing act many couldn’t manage.

“My dream growing up was to be a professional soccer player,” Phillips said. “I remember just watching Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz and just falling in love with it. As I grew up, I realized this is what I want to do. Some people grow up and dream of being a doctor, and soccer has always been my end goal.

“I love the feeling of winning a game. That’s honestly why I fell in love with it.”

Phillips began playing soccer 14 years ago, and it’s a game that has taken her around the country. She plays for Eclipse Select Soccer Club, which plays in the Elite Club National Leagues competing across seven states in the Midwest Conference. The travel and training — two hours per night, three to four nights per week — is extensive while also being a student.

It’s paid off. On top of playing and studying at Northwestern, this summer Phillips will be a part of the Red Stars Reserves, which is a collection of the top college players and a few youth players from Eclipse. It also is an opportunity to scrimmage and train with several Chicago Red Stars players, of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Not only on the field, she’s one of the best center backs that we’ve ever had at the club,” Eclipse coach Mike Nesci said, “and we have had quite a few that are professional players at this point that have represented the national team, and she is held in the same regard as those players in the past.”

All the years of hard work, wanting to make a living playing soccer, has led to national camps. She attended the Under-15 US Soccer National Team Pool in California where 25 players were invited. Phillips said the 2018 trip is “the most impressive thing” she’s done.

She's following in the footsteps of Hannah Davison and Kayla Sharples, Nesci said. Davison is playing professionally in Sweden and Sharples plays for the Chicago Red Stars. Both played for Eclipse and went on to play center back at Northwestern.

“Defensively, she has the grit and determination, the tactical awareness to be very successful at a big school like Northwestern,” Nesci said of Phillips. “On top of that, her ability to start the attack when she has won a ball in transition, her passing in terms of understanding how to play the ball, the range of her passing; it’s one of the best. There’s maybe a couple of kids that have come through the club, in the history of the club, that can pass like she can.

“Then, her ability to come up with big goals in big situations in the biggest games, she seems to always be a player that’s scoring goals in our biggest, hardest games that we compete in. She’s just a big player for every big occasion. She’s super consistent but she always finds something a little more in those big games that really puts us over the top because of that characteristic she has.”

That only speaks to half of who Phillips is on the pitch. Wearing the captain armband comes with a certain amount of respect from your teammates. Nesci said her “super” maturity comes with the “mentality and poise of a 35-year-old woman.”

“She understands how to hold people accountable, hold herself accountable,” he said. “The respect that she has gained as a leader from her teammates is almost like nothing we’ve seen before. …

“She realizes how important she is in the magnitude of her role on that team. She knows how to push the right buttons in players and when she needs to get after people, when she needs to put her arm around them. She understands all those things and that maturity you just don’t see very often from a youth player.”

Phillips decided to run track for the Mustangs, since she couldn't don the Munster soccer jerseys with her club team playing at the same time. She runs the 400 meters, 800 and the mile, and was part of the 2019 sectional championship team.

“Honestly, I was never able to play high school soccer, which I felt like I really missed out on. Track is the only high school sport I can be involved in,” she said. “All my friends are doing it and I just like to be part of the school in some way because I feel like I’ve missed out on a few high school experiences because of soccer. It’s nice to be able to hang out with my friends and run a little bit.”

With the little free time she had left, Phillips got a job at Villa Cesare Banquents & Events in Schererville, which she worked freshman year until the pandemic shut things down.

“She’s so driven that she’s working, she plays in our club, is academically gifted enough to go to Northwestern; the way she’s able to take on so many responsibilities, and a lot of people can do those things, but she excels at everything with all of those responsibilities,” Nesci said.

She’s savoring her final high school moments, and also those with her club. With all the opportunities she’s had and has in front of her, she’s still looking forward to one thing: winning.

“This summer, what I’m probably most looking forward to is going to nationals with our team,” Phillips said. “It’s our last year at nationals, and I think we really do have a shot this year. We’ve gotten close every year and haven’t gotten it yet. I think we do have a chance at winning it this year.”

