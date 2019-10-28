Wheaton College’s Dallas McRae is a beast. Just ask his coach.
“To be honest, I don’t think there is anyone in Division III that can block him, I really don’t,” Wheaton coach Mike Swider said of McRae, a Crown Point native.
“He’s that kind of a force.”
McRae had four tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in a 52-13 victory over Washington University-St. Louis on Oct. 19. This performance was after he was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week. McRae, a senior defensive lineman, has earned the honor twice this season.
He also keyed an effort by the defense that held North Park to 99 yards of total offense (1.6 yards per play) in a 63-0 victory.
“Dallas is doing an absolutely incredible job for us,” Swider said. “He is a tremendously explosive athlete that can run and is powerful.
“I would venture to say he is as good a Division III lineman as there is in America.”
McRae, a 6-foot, 261-pounder, is second on the team with 37 tackles and leads the team in both tackles for loss (13 1/2) and sacks (5 1/2). He’s tied for first in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin in tackles for loss and tied for third in sacks.
Wheaton College (7-0) is ranked No. 5 in the latest D3footbal.com poll. McRae had eight tackles and a sack in Saturday’s 40-0 thrashing of Augustana (Ill.).
• Marian University’s Charles Salary (LaPorte) rushed for 309 yards — the most by any player in NAIA this season — in a 28-13 victory over Concordia. The effort earned Salary the NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Salary, a senior, helped the Knights (6-0) recover from a halftime deficit with 21 unanswered points. Ethan Darter (Lake Central) threw for two touchdowns and 189 yards for Marian.
• University of Saint Francis (Fort Wayne) linebacker Nick Lucas (Lake Central) had 12 tackles in the team’s 31-30 victory over Indiana Wesleyan.
Men’s cross country
IUPUI’s Ben Savage (Morgan Twp.) was 10th overall out of 132 runners at the Under Armour Pre-Nationals Invitational in Terre Haute to lead the Jaguars to the team title in the White Race. The Jaguars’ impressive performance included beating teams like Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Oklahoma.
Other locals on the team include Lucas Rhed (Chesterton), Mitchell Gits (LaPorte), Dakota Merkel (LaPorte), Austin Ohm (Illiana Christian), Josh Whitaker (Crown Point) and Brandon Will (Portage).
• Manchester University’s Lucas Fontanez (Lowell) was 55th out of 339 runners to lead the team at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble. Fontanez finished in 25 minutes, 52.2 seconds — a new personal record — and also the 21st fastest time in program history.
Women’s cross country
IUPUI’s Morgan Fleming (Rensselaer) was 32nd out of 175 runners in the White Race at the Under Armour Pre-Nationals Invitational in Terre Haute.
Men’s soccer
Edwin Rosado (EC Central) made three saves as Indiana Tech blanked the University of Northwestern (Ohio) 1-0.
Rosado is 10-2-0 on the season between the pipes for Tech (11-4-0), which is a perfect 8-0 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.