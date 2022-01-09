No. 3 Purdue's visit to Michigan postponed due to COVID-19

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Purdue-Michigan postponed: The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols. The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night. The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn't have enough scholarship players available. In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men’s than women’s games affected. On the men’s side, about 12% of games overall were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.
Valpo alum leads Ohio State: Jake Diebler spent a lot of time on Union Street as a player and coach for Valparaiso. On Sunday he got the opportunity to walk the Ohio State sidelines as acting head coach, and led the Buckeyes to a 95-87 win over Northwestern on Sunday. He filled in for head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant Ryan Pedon were out due to health and safety protocol. Diebler played at Valpo from 2005-09 and coached under Bryce Drew at Valparaiso (2009-13) and Vanderbilt (2016-19). The 35-year-old is the brother of former Buckeye great Jon Diebler.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesterton, Vikes in IBCA top 10: Chesterton and Valparaiso are the lone Region representatives in the IBCA's single-class top-20 poll. The Trojans (11-0) are ranked fourth with their Duneland Athletic Conference rivals five spots behind them. The Vikings (11-2) are scheduled to visit Chesterton on Feb. 18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3 ranked in IBCA poll: Duneland Athletic Conference rivals represent the Region in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll. Crown Point (13-2) is fourth after receiving one first-place vote. Lake Central (15-3) is 11th and Valparaiso (12-3) is 20th in the single-class poll. Unbeaten South Central (17-0), which beat Valpo in its tournament, was among teams receiving votes.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo beats Drake for weekend sweep: Valparaiso completed a weekend sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference's Iowa schools on Sunday, and the Beacons doubled their win total in the process. Valpo jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter and held on for a 71-61 win. The Beacons (4-11, 2-2) were noticeably better beyond the 3-point line, converting 45.2% (14 for 31) of shots versus Drake's 19.2% (5 for 26). Caitlin Morrison scored 21 points, all of which came on 3s (7 for 9). The sweep started Friday with a 60-58 victory over Northern Iowa. The Beacons rallied from a 13-point deficit in that contest and held the Panthers to a season-low in points.