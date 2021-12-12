No regrets for Brittany Anderson, Valpo after loss to UNLV in NIVC final

VALPARAISO — Brittany Anderson isn’t sure when it will hit her that her athletic career has come to an end. The Valparaiso senior and Bishop Noll grad knows it will come someday, but for now, Anderson is basking in the glow of a once-in-a-lifetime journey.
The Beacons may have fallen short to UNLV in a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 sweep in the final of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday night, but Anderson walked out of the Athletics-Recreation Center with her head held high.
“There’s a ton of different emotions and I’m not sure I can fully explain all of it right now,” Anderson said. “We knew that regardless of what happened today, our careers would come to a close. Not a lot of people get to experience that. I said in the locker room that we all started playing when we were 5. It’s been 17 or 18 years of playing. It’s going to hit me in a few hours or a few days, but this was an amazing journey.”
Sunday’s title match was the culmination of 10 days that saw the Beacons sweep Butler, Toledo, Evansville and Connecticut on their way to the NIVC title match. With each passing victory, the support grew at the ARC, culminating with a crowd of 2,200 on Sunday night.
“Before the match I looked around and I took it all in,” Valparaiso coach Carin Avery said. “I knew it would be a really tough match. I’ve been here for a long time, 20 years, and this was a cherry on top. This was by far the best (atmosphere) we’ve ever had.”
The Beacons took advantage of the boisterous crowd with a hot start. Each kill was met with thunderous applause from a student section that spilled over to the bleachers behind Valparaiso’s bench.
Valparaiso appeared to take a 14-11 lead in the first set, but the officials ruled the point for UNLV, which jump started a run for the Rebels. UNLV scored eight of the next 10 points and ultimately pulled away for a 25-18 victory in the first set.
“(UNLV) was big, but not only that, they were next-level athletic big,” Avery said. “We’ve played bigger teams in the Valley, but athletically, they were really tough.”
The teams played tight with one another in the second set. The set was tied at 17 before the Rebels once again put together a scoring run to pull away. A pair of attack errors gave UNLV a 19-17 advantage and the Rebels scored six of the next eight points to close out the set with a 25-19 victory.
The Beacons scored the first three points of the third set, but the positive momentum would be short-lived as the Rebels didn’t flinch. The Rebels went on a 10-2 run and kept Valparaiso at arm’s length for the rest of the set. Peyton McCarthy delivered the final kill of her career to cut the deficit to 22-18, but the Rebels responded with three straight kills to close out the championship match.
Valparaiso senior Rylee Cookerly finished the match with 10 digs, coming one short of tying the NCAA all-time record for digs in a career. The Brownsburg native finished with 3,175 career digs.
“It was definitely a chase (for the record),” Cookerly said. “The fifth year (of eligibility) helped and the confidence that Carin gave me was a big part as well. Carin always lifted me up throughout my career. She kept me in matches and showed confidence in me.”
Anderson and Cookerly finished their college careers on Sunday night along with McCarthy, Haley Hart and Gabby Daniels. Anderson was a two-sport star for the Beacons as she split her time between softball and volleyball.
“Every year that a volleyball season came to an end, I said to myself that it was the best year that it could ever be and nothing could get better,” Anderson said. “I was proven wrong every single year. This was the best experience that we could’ve ever asked for.”