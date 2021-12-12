No regrets for Brittany Anderson, Valpo after loss to UNLV in NIVC final

VALPARAISO — Brittany Anderson isn’t sure when it will hit her that her athletic career has come to an end. The Valparaiso senior and Bishop Noll grad knows it will come someday, but for now, Anderson is basking in the glow of a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

The Beacons may have fallen short to UNLV in a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 sweep in the final of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday night, but Anderson walked out of the Athletics-Recreation Center with her head held high.

“There’s a ton of different emotions and I’m not sure I can fully explain all of it right now,” Anderson said. “We knew that regardless of what happened today, our careers would come to a close. Not a lot of people get to experience that. I said in the locker room that we all started playing when we were 5. It’s been 17 or 18 years of playing. It’s going to hit me in a few hours or a few days, but this was an amazing journey.”

Sunday’s title match was the culmination of 10 days that saw the Beacons sweep Butler, Toledo, Evansville and Connecticut on their way to the NIVC title match. With each passing victory, the support grew at the ARC, culminating with a crowd of 2,200 on Sunday night.