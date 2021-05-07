Northwest Indiana Oilmen add seven pitchers to 2021 roster

PRO FOOTBALL

Teams can't cut players not vaccinated: An NFL team can’t release a player simply because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19, a person with direct knowledge of the league's directive told The Associated Press on Friday. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane hypothetically suggested this week that he’d do so if it would provide more freedom within the team facilities for meetings and offseason programs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league did not make the directive public. The NFL currently is formulating further plans and protocols for the offseason programs and training camp. The league also is allowing vaccinated players to gather and interact with other such players away from club facilities. The same is true for staff members. But players and staff, including coaches, may not do so at this time, according to an NFL memo obtained by the AP.

PRO GOLF

Woodland among leaders at Quail: Phil Mickelson was 11 shots worse than his previous round at Quail Hollow. Bryson DeChambeau made an 8 on his 16th hole and headed straight for the exit. Turns out nothing was as bad as it seemed Friday in the Wells Fargo Championship. Morning gusts gave way to a relentless wind in the afternoon and had just about everyone trying to finish without too much damage. Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland had a 2-under 69 in the morning and shared the 36-hole lead with Matt Wallace (67) and Patrick Rodgers (68). No one in the afternoon could catch them at 6-under 136. Rory McIlroy will be playing on the weekend for the first time in two months. He shot a 66, and by the end of the day, that was good for a tie for fifth, two shots out of the lead.