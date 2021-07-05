 Skip to main content
Oilmen's eight-game winning streak snapped
Oilmen

A member of the Oilmen's coaching staff tosses a souvenir baseball to a young fan during the team's home opener in Whiting on Tuesday.

 Joe Ruffalo, The Times

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Southland snaps Oilmen win streak: The Southland Vikings ended the Northwest Indiana Oilmen’s eight-game winning streak on Monday, winning 5-2 at Riverside Park in Hammond. Casey Kmet hit a solo homer for the Oilmen. Earlier in the day, NWI’s Colin Bruce was named Midwest Collegiate League Player of the Week after hitting two homers and driving in five runs Thursday in a win over the Chicago American Giants.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo's Maris adds accolade: Valparaiso standout Keegan Maris was named a coSIDA third-team academic All-American on Monday. There were 33 Division I players named to garner academic All-American recognition. She played an integral part of a team that reached the Missouri Valley Conference championship game for the first time in program history.

PRO SOCCER

US women defeat Mexico in final tune-up: Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States beat Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women's final match before the Olympics. The United States is undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier. Heath started after coming off the bench and scoring in the United States' first send-off game against Mexico on Thursday, which the Americans also won 4-0. She hadn't played for some six months because of injury.

 

