Oilmen's eight-game winning streak snapped

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Southland snaps Oilmen win streak: The Southland Vikings ended the Northwest Indiana Oilmen’s eight-game winning streak on Monday, winning 5-2 at Riverside Park in Hammond. Casey Kmet hit a solo homer for the Oilmen. Earlier in the day, NWI’s Colin Bruce was named Midwest Collegiate League Player of the Week after hitting two homers and driving in five runs Thursday in a win over the Chicago American Giants.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

US women defeat Mexico in final tune-up: Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States beat Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women's final match before the Olympics. The United States is undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier. Heath started after coming off the bench and scoring in the United States' first send-off game against Mexico on Thursday, which the Americans also won 4-0. She hadn't played for some six months because of injury.