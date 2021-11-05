Pair of Region grads named to Lou Henson National Player of the Year watch list

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hemphill, Penn on watch list: A pair of Region graduates are on the Lou Henson National Player of the Year watch list announced Friday. Drake teammates Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) were both are expected to lead the conference contending Bulldogs, and were named to the watch list for the top mid-major player.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo's season ends: A golden goal brought an unceremonious end to an otherwise dream-filled Valparaiso soccer season Friday. Evansville's Emily Ormson scored the game-winning goal to send second-seeded Valparaiso home in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals. The Purple Aces were the tournament's sixth seed. They scored first in the seventh minute. The Beacons (10-6-2) answered seven minutes later as Chesterton native Addy Joiner scored off a redirected corner kick.

Region natives connect in PNW loss: In high school they lined up against each other but Reannah Soto (Merrillville) found fellow Purdue Northwest senior Haneen Abdulla (Crown Point) for the Pride's lone score in a 3-1 loss to Michigan Tech on Friday.

PRO GOLF