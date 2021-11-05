 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair of Region grads named to Lou Henson National Player of the Year watch list
alert urgent

Pair of Region grads named to Lou Henson National Player of the Year watch list

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hemphill, Penn on watch list: A pair of Region graduates are on the Lou Henson National Player of the Year watch list announced Friday. Drake teammates Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City) were both are expected to lead the conference contending Bulldogs, and were named to the watch list for the top mid-major player.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo's season ends: A golden goal brought an unceremonious end to an otherwise dream-filled Valparaiso soccer season Friday. Evansville's Emily Ormson scored the game-winning goal to send second-seeded Valparaiso home in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals. The Purple Aces were the tournament's sixth seed. They scored first in the seventh minute. The Beacons (10-6-2) answered seven minutes later as Chesterton native Addy Joiner scored off a redirected corner kick.

Region natives connect in PNW loss: In high school they lined up against each other but Reannah Soto (Merrillville) found fellow Purdue Northwest senior Haneen Abdulla (Crown Point) for the Pride's lone score in a 3-1 loss to Michigan Tech on Friday.

PRO GOLF

Wolff has 2-shot lead: Matthew Wolff was on the verge of building a big lead Friday at Mayakoba until a pair of late bogeys forced him to settle for a 3-under 68 and a two-shot lead over fast-closing Scottie Scheffler in the World Wide Technology Championship. Scheffler, who has performed well in majors and in the Ryder Cup but hasn't won on the PGA Tour, was closer to the cut line than the lead until he ran off five straight birdies, the last one a 35-foot putt on the par-3 eighth.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts