Perez promoted to head coach for IUN men’s soccer
alert urgent
MEN'S SOCCER

Castulo “Junior” Perez was recently promoted from assistant to head coach of men’s soccer at Indiana University Northwest.

“It’s a program in its infancy, so it’s a chance to be part of building something and to be able to highlight kids from our area. Those things were attractive to me,” Perez said.

He replaces former coach Jereme Rainwater, who athletic director Ryan Shelton said resigned for personal reasons. The Redhawks were 0-3 in a spring season decimated by cancellations. IUN was 1-14 in the program's first season in 2019 under Rainwater.

“Coach Rainwater and I always saw things pretty much the same,” Perez said. “It was the first time I’ve been at practice and thought ‘Hey, I do this, too. I do that, too.’ I’m just going to try to continue where he left off.”

Perez wants to bring “Joga bonito,” or "the beautiful game," to Redhawks soccer.

“It revolves around a lot of passing, being creative, trying to have a blend of structured soccer yet allowing for creativity,” he said. “Just the beautiful game is what we’re aiming for.”

Perez coached Griffith High School’s boys team for four years and EC Central's for eight years before that. He’s got an assistant coach in mind but nothing’s been finalized, yet.

The roster is entirely local. Perez said he hopes to continue to feature Region players.

“Northwest Indiana has good, quality soccer,” he said. “We’re going to go out and build on the program that coach Rainwater started. He was doing an amazing job with the boys and we’re just going to try to continue that.”

Perez met with Shelton on Wednesday and plans to speak with the team and recruits in person as soon as possible.

“We are excited to have Coach Perez leading our men’s soccer program. He is highly respected and brings instant credibility to our program and has strong ties to recruiting in Northwest Indiana high schools and club programs,” Shelton said in a statement. “He values academic success and the student-athlete experience which has been successful in each of his coaching stops. We look forward to our program’s success under his leadership.”

