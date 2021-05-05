Perez promoted to head coach for IUN men’s soccer

Castulo “Junior” Perez was recently promoted from assistant to head coach of men’s soccer at Indiana University Northwest.

“It’s a program in its infancy, so it’s a chance to be part of building something and to be able to highlight kids from our area. Those things were attractive to me,” Perez said.

He replaces former coach Jereme Rainwater, who athletic director Ryan Shelton said resigned for personal reasons. The Redhawks were 0-3 in a spring season decimated by cancellations. IUN was 1-14 in the program's first season in 2019 under Rainwater.

“Coach Rainwater and I always saw things pretty much the same,” Perez said. “It was the first time I’ve been at practice and thought ‘Hey, I do this, too. I do that, too.’ I’m just going to try to continue where he left off.”

Perez wants to bring “Joga bonito,” or "the beautiful game," to Redhawks soccer.

“It revolves around a lot of passing, being creative, trying to have a blend of structured soccer yet allowing for creativity,” he said. “Just the beautiful game is what we’re aiming for.”