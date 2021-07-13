Peter Funk promoted to Director of Basketball Operations with Valparaiso men's hoops

VALPARAISO – From the moment Peter Funk stepped on Valparaiso’s campus in the fall of 2016, there has rarely been a day that he hasn’t been seen walking through the halls of the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Despite finishing his undergrad degree in three years while enrolled in Christ College, Valpo’s honors college, and then knocking out a graduate degree in two years, Funk always found his way to the gym while holding a variety of roles with the Valparaiso men’s basketball program.
With his schoolwork in the rearview mirror now, Funk has earned a promotion to Valaraiso's Director of Basketball Operations, where he will oversee many of the tasks that he’s been performing over the last five years.
“When you’re planning out your future, you don’t really tell people that you want to be a college basketball coach,” Funk said. “After a month here (in 2016), I knew this was it. I love this work and this is what I wanted to do. Whatever other plans I had in life, I was going for it with basketball.”
Funk joined the program as a student manager in the same year that Matt Lottich took over as head coach. As Lottich has continued to grow as a coach, so has Funk. The Cleveland native served as head manager for two years before being brought on as a graduate assistant.
“Matt has been great to work for,” Funk said. “He’s such a relationship person. I’ve grown with him as he’s grown as a head coach. It’s been a blessing to work with him for six years, and I’m glad I get to continue working with him.”
Funk will work on opposition scouting reports and will handle a lot of the day-to-day tasks associated with running a basketball program. Coordinating travel and organizing the daily schedule for both players and coaches will take up a great deal of time, as well handling academic and compliance tasks.
“We have a lot of confidence in Peter,” Valparaiso associate head coach Luke Gore said. “Peter is a worker who always does what he says he’s going to do. Every recruit we get, everything that we do, it isn’t one guy. We’re a team here and it takes everyone working together. Peter helps us do a better job at all of it.”
Gore has been around Valparaiso longer than any staff member affiliated with the program and he could tell from the beginning that there was something special about Funk. From the moment Funk became a manager, Gore knew there were a few promotions coming down the line. As much as Gore knew it, the breakthrough came two years after Funk arrived on the scene.
“Going into his third year at Valpo and while he was in Christ College, Peter realized the (graduate assistant) position was going to be open in one year and he realized the best thing he could do was to finish undergrad in three years so he could get that spot,” Gore said. “That’s a prime example of him knowing what he wanted in this profession and going for it. Honestly, he’s been great since the day he showed up.”