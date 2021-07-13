Peter Funk promoted to Director of Basketball Operations with Valparaiso men's hoops

Funk will work on opposition scouting reports and will handle a lot of the day-to-day tasks associated with running a basketball program. Coordinating travel and organizing the daily schedule for both players and coaches will take up a great deal of time, as well handling academic and compliance tasks.

“We have a lot of confidence in Peter,” Valparaiso associate head coach Luke Gore said. “Peter is a worker who always does what he says he’s going to do. Every recruit we get, everything that we do, it isn’t one guy. We’re a team here and it takes everyone working together. Peter helps us do a better job at all of it.”

Gore has been around Valparaiso longer than any staff member affiliated with the program and he could tell from the beginning that there was something special about Funk. From the moment Funk became a manager, Gore knew there were a few promotions coming down the line. As much as Gore knew it, the breakthrough came two years after Funk arrived on the scene.