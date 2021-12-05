Peyton McCarthy savoring her last ride with Valparaiso volleyball

The Beacons are marching through the postseason in large part due to McCarthy and her senior teammates that decided to come back for an additional year. The middle blocker leads Valparaiso with 332 kills and is second on the team with 118 blocks. The original plan had the trio aiming for a deep postseason run last year before COVID wiped out the fall season.

The team regrouped for an abbreviated spring season, but that came to a screeching halt when the Beacons were contact-traced out of the Valley tournament. When the NCAA gave an additional year of eligibility to all athletes last year, that gave McCarthy a second life. That life was extended after Valparaiso fell in the conference tournament last month, only to receive a bid to the NIVC.

“Losing in the conference tournament was heartbreaking for a little bit, but we knew we still had a chance to do something,” McCarthy said. “We’ve all talked about it at our house. None of us want to be the ones to make a mistake that will cost someone else. We play together and we play for each other.”