Peyton McCarthy savoring her last ride with Valparaiso volleyball

VALPARAISO — Peyton McCarthy never gave a second thought to not returning to the Valparaiso volleyball team.
The fifth-year senior had nights like Monday in mind when she decided to use her additional year of eligibility for one last run with the Beacons.
“As soon as (Valparaiso volleyball coach) Carin (Avery) asked me to come back I said yes,” McCarthy said. “I didn’t even talk with my family about it.”
What pushed McCarthy to come back to Valparaiso after a COVID-shortened spring season was a desire to keep playing with her closest friends and the chance to leave a mark on a program that has already left a mark on her.
“It’s the culture here,” McCarthy said. “Getting to play with Rylee (Cookerly) and Brittany (Anderson) and an opportunity to do something great for one more year.”
That opportunity for greatness will come on Monday night as Valparaiso hosts Evansville at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Beacons have already knocked off Butler and Toledo at the Athletics-Recreation Center and are one win away from the deepest postseason run in program history.
“I don’t have the words for what this experience has been like,” Avery said. “The excitement for the players, especially our seniors. To be able to play at home and to continue to play with each other. The whole vibe has been something else.”
The Beacons are marching through the postseason in large part due to McCarthy and her senior teammates that decided to come back for an additional year. The middle blocker leads Valparaiso with 332 kills and is second on the team with 118 blocks. The original plan had the trio aiming for a deep postseason run last year before COVID wiped out the fall season.
The team regrouped for an abbreviated spring season, but that came to a screeching halt when the Beacons were contact-traced out of the Valley tournament. When the NCAA gave an additional year of eligibility to all athletes last year, that gave McCarthy a second life. That life was extended after Valparaiso fell in the conference tournament last month, only to receive a bid to the NIVC.
“Losing in the conference tournament was heartbreaking for a little bit, but we knew we still had a chance to do something,” McCarthy said. “We’ve all talked about it at our house. None of us want to be the ones to make a mistake that will cost someone else. We play together and we play for each other.”
Whenever the ride ends for the Beacons, it won’t mean the end for McCarthy’s connection to her teammates. She is standing up in Cookerly’s wedding and plans have already been made to transition from active player to rabid fan next season.
“We’re already making plans to watch Valpo next year,” McCarthy said. “Rylee and Brittany are my best friends. I tell them everything. The other seniors that have come before us, we talk all the time. Wherever they go, I’ll be right there with them.”