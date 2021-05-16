Piper Kimes soars to early success as Embry-Riddle pole vaulter

Embry-Riddle’s Piper Kimes saved her best for last.

In her final meet of the outdoor season, the freshman from Boone Grove reached her personal best in the pole vault, taking second at the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Championship with an effort of 10 feet, 11 inches.

“I expected her to contribute right away, but did not expect her to contribute at the level she has,” Embry-Riddle head coach Mike Rosolino said. “I thought she would score at the conference meet, but was pleasantly surprised when she finished second.”

Kimes is definitely making up for lost time after losing her senior season at Boone Grove due to COVID. She landed on campus in more ways than one — excelling in the pole vault and in the classroom.

Kimes, an aeronautical science major, has been flying since she was 15 and got her private pilot license at 17. She was fifth in her class at Boone Grove and is focused on both her academics as well as the pole vault.