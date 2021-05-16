Piper Kimes soars to early success as Embry-Riddle pole vaulter

Embry-Riddle’s Piper Kimes saved her best for last.
In her final meet of the outdoor season, the freshman from Boone Grove reached her personal best in the pole vault, taking second at the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Championship with an effort of 10 feet, 11 inches.
“I expected her to contribute right away, but did not expect her to contribute at the level she has,” Embry-Riddle head coach Mike Rosolino said. “I thought she would score at the conference meet, but was pleasantly surprised when she finished second.”
Kimes is definitely making up for lost time after losing her senior season at Boone Grove due to COVID. She landed on campus in more ways than one — excelling in the pole vault and in the classroom.
Kimes, an aeronautical science major, has been flying since she was 15 and got her private pilot license at 17. She was fifth in her class at Boone Grove and is focused on both her academics as well as the pole vault.
“Piper has a commitment to improvement and an attitude of growth and learning,” Rosolino said. “She likes to do drills and work on little things. This is different from many vaulters who just want to jump every day. She understands it is a process.
“She will continue to improve as she gets stronger and faster.”
Kimes won the pole vault in four consecutive meets this past season at Embry-Riddle, located in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“She will continue to improve and we see her personal best go up by a foot or even more each year she is here,” Rosolino said. “She has that potential.”
Men’s golf
Trine’s Mark Civanich (Valparaiso) was named first-team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA). The freshman helped the Thunder qualify for the NCAA Division III Championship in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Trine, ranked fourth in the Great Lakes Region, qualified for the event for the first time in program history.
The Thunder finished day two of the event 20th among 36 teams and missed the cut for day three.
Baseball
Webster’s Matt Mulhearn (Marian Catholic) became the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) career wins leader with his 31st victory.
The senior All-American is 9-1 this season and 31-8 during his career.
Mulhearn also tossed his fourth complete game of the season and lowered his ERA to 0.83. He has 321 career strikeouts.
• Ball State’s Luke Jaksich (Andrean) is 7-2. The senior lefty has thrown 59 innings with 83 strikeouts. The Cardinals are 32-15 overall and 23-8 in the MAC.
• South Suburban’s Conner Tomasic (Lake Central) was named NJCAA Division I Region IV All-Region and earned the MVP award. The pitcher is 6-0 on the season with 75 strikeouts in 60 innings. Tomasic is also hitting .396 with 45 RBI, 51 runs, 11 doubles, 15 stolen bases and seven homers.
• Indianapolis freshman lefty Xavier Rivas (Portage) is 3-0 with 22 strikeouts in 21 innings.
Softball
UMKC’s Lia Lombardini (Chesterton) drove in the winning run in the first game and added a triple, homer and five RBI in a sweep of North Dakota.
The senior slugger leads the Summit League in walks (28) and is second in RBI (43) and doubles (11).
• DePauw’s Skylar Barnett (Hanover Central) is hitting .351 with two homers for the NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked squad.
The Tigers (34-2) have won 18 straight games and clinched their second straight North Coast Athletic Conference Championship Friday. Ashtyn Barnett (Hanover Central) is also on the roster.
• St. Xavier’s Tori Keilman (Bishop Noll) went 2-for-4 in a 5-3 win in extra innings over Olivet Nazarene in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship. Keilman was named second-team All-CCAC after leading the team in homers (seven) and RBIs (33).
The Cougars (33-2, 18-2 CCAC) won their first conference title since 2015 and earned an automatic bid to the NAIA Opening Round.
• Benedictine’s Alyssa Gill (Hanover Central) is hitting .381 through 48 starts. She’s added 42 runs, 46 RBI, nine doubles and nine homers. Ashley Fisher (Kankakee Valley) is hitting .364 in 48 starts. She’s chipped in 41 runs, 35 RBI and nine doubles.
The team is 34-14 overall and 15-3 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
Women’s basketball
Indiana’s Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) is transferring to Toledo. The Wolves’ all-time leading scorer, the 6-foot-5 Noveroske will have three years of eligibility remaining. This past season she appeared in 10 games for the Hoosiers.
The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. Email Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.