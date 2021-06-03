Portage grad Nathan Mundt hopes to make a splash at Iowa

Nathan Mundt knows it’s a challenge, but he’s up for it.

The Portage grad and former standout swimmer was recently named the head coach of Iowa's women’s swimming and diving team.

Just last August, the school cut the women’s swim program, among other sports, based on cost-saving measures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, four female swimmers at Iowa and some alumni filed a lawsuit. Long story short, the program was reinstated and Mundt — a longtime swimming coach and advocate of the sport — is pumped to get started.

“Absolutely, it’s going to be a challenge, especially over the next couple of years to rebuild the roster,” Mundt said. “I know that going in. I’m just taking it day by day and trying to get better.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity. A goal of mine for a long time was to be a Big Ten coach.”

Mundt was a standout at Portage, where his father, Ralph, coached for close to three decades. His brothers, Eric and Greg, were also standouts for the Indians and both teach in the district, according to Nathan.

“My dad brought me to the Hawkeye Swim Club camps as a boy in the '90s,” Nathan said. “I’ve always loved Iowa and everything about it. It really is a dream come true.”