Portage grad Nathan Mundt hopes to make a splash at Iowa
Portage grad Nathan Mundt hopes to make a splash at Iowa

Nathan Mundt knows it’s a challenge, but he’s up for it.

The Portage grad and former standout swimmer was recently named the head coach of Iowa's women’s swimming and diving team.

Just last August, the school cut the women’s swim program, among other sports, based on cost-saving measures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, four female swimmers at Iowa and some alumni filed a lawsuit. Long story short, the program was reinstated and Mundt — a longtime swimming coach and advocate of the sport — is pumped to get started.

“Absolutely, it’s going to be a challenge, especially over the next couple of years to rebuild the roster,” Mundt said. “I know that going in. I’m just taking it day by day and trying to get better.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity. A goal of mine for a long time was to be a Big Ten coach.”

Mundt was a standout at Portage, where his father, Ralph, coached for close to three decades. His brothers, Eric and Greg, were also standouts for the Indians and both teach in the district, according to Nathan.

“My dad brought me to the Hawkeye Swim Club camps as a boy in the '90s,” Nathan said. “I’ve always loved Iowa and everything about it. It really is a dream come true.”

Mundt’s resume is solid, as well. He has more than 15 years of coaching experience, including as the head coach at Western Illinois. He was an assistant at Iowa from 2008-16, where he coached 33 NCAA All-Americans during his first stint with the program.

Mundt was the recruiting coordinator and head coach of the Iowa Flyers Swim Club and is very familiar with the program and surroundings as he becomes the seventh head coach in the program’s history.

The Portage native and his wife, Erica, have three sons: Nolan, Macklin and Lincoln. Mundt was a four-year letterwinner and academic all-conference swimmer at the University of Tampa. He also served at Valparaiso University as a graduate assistant and the interim head coach for the 2003-04 season. He earned his master’s degree in sports administration while coaching at Valpo.

“I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work, especially bringing in the type of student-athletes we’re looking for,” Mundt said. “It was always a goal of mine to do this, so now it’s time to act on building a program.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to take a lot of work, but I’m up for the challenge.”

Wrestling

Indiana’s Donnell Washington (Portage) earned All-American honors at the UWW U23 Nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Washington, who finished fourth at 79 kilograms (174 pounds), earned a 10-0 victory over Lehigh’s Connor Herceg to secure a spot in the third-place match.

Washington was coming off a UWW Junior National Championship in Coralville, Iowa, on May 2. Washington outscored his opponents 65-8 over seven matches on his way to the championship. With the title, Washington will represent Team USA at the Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia.

Washington was sixth at the Big Ten Championships and qualified for the NCAA Championships at 174 pounds this past season.

Women’s track and field

Indiana’s Kelly Mindak (Marian Catholic) qualified for the 800 meters at the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mindak, who didn’t advance to the finals, was also honored by being named to the Big Ten All-Academic team.

Baseball

UConn, the Big East Champion, secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Huskies (33-17), with Chesterton grad Austin Peterson as their ace, earned the No. 2 seed at the South Bend Regional hosted by No. 10 Notre Dame.

Peterson, a junior, is 7-1 on the season with a 2.65 ERA. He’s thrown 74 2/3 innings with 75 strikeouts.

• Wabash’s AJ Reid (Highland) and Andrew Jumonville (Munster) were both named All-North Coast Athletic Conference first-teamers.

Reid, a freshman shortstop, started 28 games and hit .340 with 32 hits, 23 runs, and 25 RBIs. He was third on the team with a .430 on-base percentage.

Jumonville, a senior outfielder, played in 33 games with a .336 batting average to go with a team-high 12 doubles. He led Wabash in walks (16) and was second with 27 runs. His 37 career doubles rank eighth all-time in program history, and he’s tied for ninth with seven career triples.

• DePauw’s Charlie Patrick (Crown Point) was named first-team All-NCAC. The senior outfielder hit .300 with 32 runs, 10 doubles, and seven homers. He had a .575 slugging percentage in league play and led the team with 13 multiple-hit games.

• Joliet’s Doug Loden (Lake Central) earned all-Region IV first-team honors. The freshman outfielder and pitcher set the school’s single-season record with 16 homers and also led NJCAA Division III in homers and RBIs (63). He was second with 71 2/3 innings pitched and third with 56 games played.

• Indiana’s Matt Litwicki (Lake Central) was named to the Big Ten All-Academic team.

The sophomore reliever had four saves this season.

• Ball State’s Lukas Jaksich (Andrean) finished the season with an 8-3 record. The lefty threw 73 innings with 96 strikeouts and a 3.45 ERA.

Softball

Illinois-Chicago ended its season at the NCAA Columbia Regional. The Flames (29-23) lost to host Missouri and then were eliminated by Iowa State.

It was a historic season for UIC. The team won its 10th Horizon League Championship and made its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Senior pitcher Marley Hanlon (Hanover Central) went 12-6 in the circle with a 2.48 ERA and tossed 109 innings.

• DePauw (40-5) finished third at the NCAA Division III Championships. It was the program’s third 40-win season (2008 and 2010).

Senior Skylar Barnett (Hanover Central) finished the season with a .300 batting average and three homers. Her sister, Ashtyn, hit .250 as a true freshman.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. Email Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

