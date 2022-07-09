Portage grad Xavier Rivas transferring to national champion Mississippi baseball

It was the right fit. But the "natty" didn’t hurt.

Portage graduate and University of Indianapolis pitcher Xavier Rivas announced his intention to transfer to recently crowned NCAA champion Ole Miss with a tweet Tuesday.

“They’ve always been one of my dream schools, since my high school days. They’ve always been one of the best cultures in baseball, whether it’s the teammates or the coaches or the atmosphere and the fans. It’s just a baseball town and a baseball school,” Rivas said. “The national championship just adds the cherry on top.”

Rivas could’ve transferred to a lot of major programs, including Michigan, Purdue, West Virginia, Houston and Coastal Carolina. A chance to compete in the SEC, generally considered the best baseball conference in the country, was appealing.

Rivas made no physical campus visits, only virtual ones. He’s spending the summer playing in the prestigious Northwoods League for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. He’ll visit Oxford, Mississippi, for the first time in a few weeks.

“My goal is to make it to the next level. To do that, I want to face the best competition I can to get ready,” he said. “If a team is making it to the (College World Series) regional and the super regional year in and year out (like Ole Miss), that’s a good program.”

Playing for a winner was vital, Rivas said. In addition to the national title, the Rebels qualified for the NCAA tournament in nine of the last 10 seasons.

“I plan on playing one more year of college baseball. I don’t want to go somewhere and lose,” he said. “It was very important that I go to a team that was established.”

Mississippi plays a lot of important games. Coaches told Rivas to expect to take the ball for his share of them.

“I’m a starter and I don’t want to go anywhere and be a bullpen arm. I’m going to do anything to help my team win, of course, but the goal is to be a weekend starter,” Rivas said.

Rivas threw 80.1 innings for the Greyhounds this season, striking out 128 and walking 31 with a 2.24 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. He tallied double-digit strikeouts in 10 of his 12 starts and was named Division II second-team All-American, ABCA/Rawlings Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year and Great Lake Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, among other awards.

His sophomore year represented a significant statistical jump from his freshman one, when Rivas had a 4.62 ERA and allowed 21 hits and 18 walks over 25.1 innings. He credits his work in the weight room where he turned some of what he called the “baby fat” he had on his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame after high school into muscle — especially in his lower half.

“Two years ago, this was a faraway goal but it was always in the back of my mind. Within the past year, working hard and getting better, the goal was getting closer and closer,” Rivas said. “Everything’s worked out in the end. The only thing I get upset about is not getting to play with my senior year that class I grew up with (at Portage) because of that COVID year. But I’m happy with how everything has turned out.”

Rivas was always a versatile lefty with the ability to locate four pitches. The work put in over the last two years added 10 to 12 miles per hour to his fastball velocity, though. It’s now between 88 and 92. That helped put him on the path he’s currently on.

“I wouldn’t take any of it back for anything. I give a lot of credit to the coaches and players (in Indianapolis). They gave me a shot out of high school and that’s something I’ll never forget,” Rivas said. “I want to make it to the big stage. I have an engineering degree I’m working on in the background but I don't want to have to use it.”