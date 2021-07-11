 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Purdue diver Emily Bretscher embraces family's ties to the Valparaiso Hall of Fame
alert urgent
COLLEGE DIVING

Purdue diver Emily Bretscher embraces family's ties to the Valparaiso Hall of Fame

Emily Bretscher doesn't seek awards, but she's definitely picked up a few during her diving career.

During her time at Purdue, she's been named Big Ten Diver of the Year, won a 3-meter league title and earned All-American distinction in 3-meter and platform. The conference recognized her accomplishments both in the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center and classroom last month by awarding her the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

She's also qualified for the World University Games and recently appeared in her second U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Bretscher was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, but she has Region ties.

Her parents are Nathan and Debbie Bretscher. Nathan is a Valparaiso native who, along with his four brothers and five sisters, was inducted into the Valparaiso High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.

All five Bretscher boys were at one point captains of the Valparaiso swim team and all five later went on to captain teams in college. Nathan swam for Ohio State, where he met Debbie. She dove at Auburn before becoming a Buckeye herself.

Paul Bretscher, Nathan’s brother, established the Valparaiso Swim Club in 1977.

“The older I get, the more I learn about the impact they had on (Valparaiso),” Emily said. “I’ve talked to my dad about it and know they were a big part of that community but I didn’t know how good they were. I’m sure I’ll never be able to fully understand it, but it is mind blowing that they all had that drive to get to where they wanted to go.”

Swimming was nearly a necessity, not a choice, for the Bretscher family.

Paul Bretscher, Nathan’s father, was a pastor at Immanuel Lutheran in Valparaiso. The house they lived in was home to 10 kids, two parents and only one bathroom.

“My dad figured if we joined the YMCA that we could save money on hot water,” Nathan said. “With the YMCA membership back in the 1960s came the opportunity to join the swim team for nothing. We’d go swim a couple of times a week for our baths.”

Emily didn’t need to swim for her own baths but did quickly acquaint herself in the pool. Unlike her father, swimming wasn’t her strength. She followed instead in her mother’s diving footsteps all while also excelling in competitive gymnastics.

This was nothing new for the Bretscher kids. James, the oldest, captained the NC State swim team. Paul is a trampolinist for the U.S. National Team. Laura ran cross country for one season at Tennessee. Matthew, the youngest, is a senior in high school fresh off a state pole vault championship.

“The whole reason we wanted our kids to do sports was for the experience,” Nathan said. “Other than getting married and having children, being collegiate athletes was the best thing that happened to my wife and I. Sports become a microcosm of life. That’s what we wanted for them.”

Despite all of her accolades and accomplishments, Emily Bretscher admits each competitive dive takes a mental toll. She’s used the sport to strengthen her Lutheran faith, which she credits for allowing her to compete at diving’s highest levels.

“Every competition is seriously a battle for me not to let fear and anxiety overcome me,” she said. “It drives me to prayer. I’m literally praying every competition, because I’m worried and fearful. I think I love the sport more and am able to enjoy it more, because I know my hope does not rest in how I do. It rests in something greater than diving."

Emily said she’s competed for the friendships she’s made and for the lessons in faith she’s been taught.

She’ll return to Purdue for another season but isn’t sure if she’ll continue to dive competitively after her eligibility expires. She said she’ll address that when the time comes. For now, she’s cherishing the time she has left.

“I’m really just trying to soak it all in and do the best I can in every moment,” Emily said. “I want to be there for my coaches, my teammates and just see where the year takes me.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts