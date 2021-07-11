Purdue diver Emily Bretscher embraces family's ties to the Valparaiso Hall of Fame

Emily Bretscher doesn't seek awards, but she's definitely picked up a few during her diving career.

During her time at Purdue, she's been named Big Ten Diver of the Year, won a 3-meter league title and earned All-American distinction in 3-meter and platform. The conference recognized her accomplishments both in the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center and classroom last month by awarding her the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

She's also qualified for the World University Games and recently appeared in her second U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Bretscher was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, but she has Region ties.

Her parents are Nathan and Debbie Bretscher. Nathan is a Valparaiso native who, along with his four brothers and five sisters, was inducted into the Valparaiso High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.

All five Bretscher boys were at one point captains of the Valparaiso swim team and all five later went on to captain teams in college. Nathan swam for Ohio State, where he met Debbie. She dove at Auburn before becoming a Buckeye herself.

Paul Bretscher, Nathan’s brother, established the Valparaiso Swim Club in 1977.