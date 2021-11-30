Purdue Northwest hockey moving up

HAMMOND — Purdue Northwest is only about halfway through its third season of hockey, but the Pride already is making plans to move up another level.

On Monday, PNW announced it will shift from American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 2 to ACHA Division 1 for the 2022-23 season.

The ACHA is one of two major sanctioning bodies for college hockey along with the NCAA. The ACHA has a non-scholarship model and includes a mix of club teams and those with full backing of their school's athletic department.

Purdue Northwest falls into the latter category and has several advantages some other ACHA programs don't. The Pride have a full-time coach in Nick Tomczyk, who has experience in both NCAA — last season he was an assistant for Frozen Four runner-up St. Cloud State — and ACHA programs.

He's excited about the move to ACHA Division 1 and to the Great Lakes Collegiate Hockey League (GLCHL), which has produced a pair of ACHA national champs in the past decade. Other members are Adrian, Calvin, Davenport, Eastern Michigan, Grand Valley State, Oakland and Western Michigan.

Davenport and Grand Valley State also are PNW league rivals for other sports in the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.