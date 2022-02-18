Purdue Northwest set to induct three into Hall of Fame

HAMMOND — Brooklyn (Short) Guenin and Cassidy (Deno) contributed to several championships and numerous victories during their women’s basketball careers at the former Purdue Calumet.

Yet their coach, Tom Megyesi, remembers them foremost as “two of the best work-ethic and attitude kids I ever coached.”

As a big hitter off the tee, golfer Patrick Mudd impressed then-Purdue Calumet coach Matt Meneghetti enough to offer him a scholarship. Nearly five years after Mudd earned his Purdue degree, golf continues to be his passion — and a focal point of his future.

Class of 2014 alum Guenin and 2017 graduates DeVillez and Mudd return to their alma mater Saturday as the newest inductees of the PNW Athletic Hall of Fame.

The trio will be honored at a morning brunch and introduced during the PNW basketball doubleheader against Ferris State, which begins at 1 p.m.

As a freshman Deno complemented senior point guard Short on a 2013-14 team that arguably was the most accomplished in PUC women’s hoops history.

The Peregrines went 25-7, won Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and competed in the NAIA national tourney.

Brooklyn (Short) Guenin

The CCAC tournament championship game was against rival Olivet Nazarene, which played the fast-paced Grinnell system.

“Brooklyn never came out of that game,” Megyesi said. “She handled Olivet’s press flawlessly; her floor leadership and refusal to panic were critical to our winning. I can still picture her after the game being absolutely drained.”

Short is now Brooklyn Guenin, married and the mother of two young daughters while applying her Purdue mathematics degree as a staff accountant for an optometry business in Wabash. “It was crazy," she said of the Olivet game. "I didn’t think about trying to score in that game; I just kept telling myself, ‘I need to stay composed and get the ball across midcourt.’”

There were other occasions, though, when she filled up the stat sheet.

“My senior year, we played at the University of Indianapolis, an NCAA Division II program,” she said. “I had the best offensive game of my career, scoring 28 points and hitting seven of eight 3s — and we won. But because we were an NAIA team and they were NCAA D-II, the game was considered an exhibition, so the victory and my stats didn’t count.”

What do count, however, are her career averages of 12.4 points and 4.1 assists, earning 2013-14 NAIA Honorable Mention All-America recognition and being a three-time all-conference selection. She also was named a national NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

She and DeVillez also helped Purdue Calumet lead the nation among NAIA women’s basketball programs in collective grade point average two consecutive years, according to Megyesi.

Cassidy (Deno) DeVillez

DeVillez, the 2016-17 CoSIDA College Division Academic All-American of the Year, also was a four-time All-CCAC honoree and Freshman of the Year. Additionally, her 2,228 career points rank second in Purdue Calumet/Purdue Northwest women’s history.

DeVillez’s 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game in 2016-17 helped newly consolidated Purdue Northwest earn another national tourney berth in its final year of NAIA play.

“I had a blast playing basketball and with such wonderful teammates,” DeVillez said. “I also enjoyed and appreciated the good, small learning atmosphere and classes the university offered.”

Within that atmosphere, Deno, now Cassidy DeVillez, earned a degree in hospitality and tourism management, specializing in fitness.

Megyesi’s fondest memory of his Hall of Famer came during a hard-fought conference game at Holy Cross. “We went ahead in overtime, and there was a loose ball,” he said. “Cassidy must have sprinted 60 feet after it, then dove on the floor to gain possession. Our best shooter racing down court full speed to secure possession of a loose ball in a close game — it was awesome.”

So was an informal free-throw shooting exhibition she demonstrated.

“To help fund a team trip to play in Florida, we held a free throw shoot-a-thon," Megyesi said. “Each of our players shot 250 free throws and got sponsors to support their success. Cassidy hit something like 247 or 248. In 40-some years of coaching I never saw anything like it.”

Patrick Mudd

“Patrick was my first big-time recruit,” Meneghetti said. “He hit the ball deep, he worked very hard at his game, he continued to improve, and he was always a genuine gentleman on and off the course. He was a perfect role model for our program.”

Recalling the highlight of his PUC/PNW golf career, Mudd said, “My senior year, the first day of the conference tournament, I was enjoying the best ball strike of my life. I was hitting every fairway and every green. If I’d have had a good putting day, it would have been the best golf round of my life.”

As a student-athlete, Mudd also competed on the tennis team. Additionally, the political science and history major was active in academic student organizations in anticipation of enrolling in law school, which is on hold for the time being as he pursues another career aspiration.

Wintering in Florida the past four years, he has been competing there in developmental professional golf tournaments.

“I compete in 20 or so tournaments each winter,” he said. “Currently, I’ve been playing the Korn Ferry Tour. Ultimately, I’m trying to give professional golf a shot, and I’m totally committed to making a good run at it.”

Mudd is the first PNW golfer to be selected all-conference. He also earned recognition as a CoSIDA Second-Team Academic All-American in the men’s at-large College Division.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0