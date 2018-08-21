Purdue Northwest first-year men's basketball coach Boomer Roberts announced his inaugural recruiting class Monday and it's substantial — Roberts is bringing 10 new players to the Division II program.
Two of the players, Cade Albers and Durante Lee, have ties to the Region. Albers, a Westville graduate, was a two-time Porter County Conference Player of the Year and is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,412 points.
"Cade has a strong competitive spirit, shoots it from deep, and is a good athlete who is excited about this opportunity to keep getting better," Roberts said in a statement.
Lee, a Gary native, is transferring from Indiana Kokomo. Last season he averaged 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 30 starts for the NAIA Division II program.
"Tae is a big-time athlete who is relentless on the glass and very good in transition," Roberts said in a statement. "He is a versatile defender who can guard every position, and is evolving as a vocal leader who we believe our guys will follow."
Greg Boyle (Chicago), Tim Gilmore (Palmdale, California), Brennon Palmer (Placentia, California), Brennan Schofield (Fishers, Indiana), Dean Tate (Indianapolis), Aaron Twist (West Frankfort, Illinois), Anthony Barnard (Kokomo) and Chase Rankin (Gahanna, Ohio) also are part of the recruiting class.
Tate, a guard, is an intriguing talent. He scored a game-high 22 points in the Class 4A state final to lead Warren Central to the championship and a 32-0 record. He also played in the North-South All-Star football game, catching nine passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
"(He) will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the floor as a freshman," Roberts said in a statement. "Everything about the young man oozes winning and toughness, two things that can’t be measured by physical stature."