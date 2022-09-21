Hobart's Christina Shaginaw, Crown Point's Caitlyn Derwinski starring for PNW cross country

When senior Christina Shaginaw invited freshman Caitlyn Derwinski to engage this summer in training runs ahead of the Purdue University Northwest women’s cross country season, each immediately developed a healthy and competitive respect for the other.

“I thought she was really fast,” Shaginaw, a former Hobart High School runner, said, recalling the first workout with her soon-to-be Pride teammate.

“I thought she was so fast,” Crown Point High School product Derwinski said.

Throughout their summer runs and the early weeks of team training, the duo pushed one another — with telling, unprecedented results.

In PNW’s opening two meets this season, Shaginaw and Derwinski were race winner and runner-up, respectively, at the Lewis (University) Early Bird on Sept. 2. Eight days later, the duo placed first and second again at the University of Illinois Springfield-hosted Prairie Star Invitational.

The back-to-back 1-2 finishes represent another first — and second — in PNW’s relatively brief cross country history.

In the season-opening race, Shaginaw bested the 4-kilometer field in 15.07.4. Derwinski’s followed in 15:37.5. At the ensuing weekend’s 5K race, the victorious Shaginaw ran a personal best 18.21.2, earning Grand Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Runner of the Week honors.

“I hit the first mile in 5.40 and felt like I could go on forever,” Shaginaw said. “I don’t think about how fast I need to run; I just go out and run.”

Derwinski’s ran her second intercollegiate race in 19.04.8. Also helping PNW to respective second and first place team performances was Pride No. 3 runner, Holly Shaginaw, Christina’s twin sister.

“I’m not surprised Christina and Caitlyn ran as well as they did,” first-year PNW head coach Tommy Whitaker said. “I set goal times for their training runs, and they blew the times out of the water!”

The coach credits Shaginaw’s work ethic for the resounding start to her final intercollegiate cross country season.

“She began ramping up for something special last spring when she won the 5K event at a track and field meet,” he said.

That victory, the first of what now have become three consecutive race wins for the 22-year-old, visual communication major, was clocked in 18.03 on the Grand Valley State University track.

PNW will officially introduce men’s and women’s track and field as its newest athletic teams during the upcoming winter and spring indoor/outdoor seasons. The Shaginaws and Derwinski plan to compete.

As impressive as a string of track and cross country race victories are, perhaps even more revealing about Christina Shaginaw is the grit and determination she demonstrated last fall in recording her previous best 5K cross country time of 19.03 while running on a sprained ankle.

“I had sprained it the previous week,” she said. "(Former PNW head coach Austin Warner) said ‘Come with us to the meet, and if you don’t feel you can run, that’s OK.’ So I went and tried to run. It didn’t feel good, but I just kept going and fought through it. I have a high pain tolerance.”

Ironically, Shaginaw admits she has not always been as motivated to run as she is presently. Offseason training in high school and her early years at PNW, she said, were not a particularly high priority.

But this past summer found her embracing a rigorous, six-days-a-week running-training regimen. She introduced herself to Derwinski by snapchatting her an invitation to join her on a summer run. They continued the training ritual until PNW team workouts began in August. Subsequently, Shaginaw’s unofficial mentor’s role was authenticated when she was named captain of this year’s squad of four seniors and five freshmen.

What prompted her new-found motivation?

“It’s my last year,” she said. “I want to push my limits and see how good I can be.”

To say the least, Whitaker has been impressed.

“Christina has a way of absorbing the training; she’s mentally strong,” he said. “She is someone the other girls look up to. She has taken Caitlyn under her wing.”

Similar to her upper-class teammate and summer training partner, Derwinski took up long distance running as a fifth grader. She and Shaginaw also approach their competitive efforts similarly by attempting not to overthink race strategy.

“I’ve always loved the team aspect of running,” Derwinski said. “I try not to put any pressure on myself or be nervous; I just want to be excited when I run. I also don’t want someone to pass me.”

Whitaker describes his talented freshman as “shy and quiet who puts everything into her training. She has that mental toughness I look for. She’s like a sponge—she absorbs everything. She wants to learn, and she works hard.”

Derwinski also has transitioned well to the rigor of college training.

“We have longer workouts and they’re harder than in high school, but in a good way,” the elementary education major said. “They push me.”

Her 5K time at Springfield revealed as much, as she surpassed her previous personal best clocking of 19.46 recorded last fall as a high school cross country semi-state competitor. That performance earned her a berth in the state finals race. She also ran the 3200-meter event in track & field.

“I was shocked,” she said about her success in her first two college races. “I didn’t think I could run that fast.”

The desire to pursue a college education close to home while continuing to run competitively sealed the deal in each girl’s decision to attend PNW. Thus far, they could not be happier.