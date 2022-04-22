Lake Central grads powering Purdue Northwest's turnaround

HAMMOND — The impact of Lake Central grads Selena Michko and Amanda Noblett are being felt during Purdue Northwest's turnaround.

Noblett returned from a horrific knee injury and is vastly improved from her pre-injury performance.

Michko's impressive 20-game start to her career has been impressive, including a stretch where she hit five home runs across four games over five days.

“I just try to make contact, hit the ball hard and move the runners,” she said.

Said second-year coach Tristan Zink: “She is a strong hitter; she also leads our team in the weight room. She’s driven to get better and never gets down on herself. Plus, she’s been an amazing teammate — always picking someone up when they’re feeling down.”

Michko has played a key role in Purdue Northwest's turnaround. The Pride (21-11, 10-6 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) already have a four-win improvement and with one more league win will match last season's total.

A criminal justice major, Michko leads the Pride with a .394 batting average, 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. Her recent home run streak included a grand slam.

Michko, fellow Lake Central graduate Amanda Noblett and their Pride teammates have six doubleheaders in nine days in which they can make up ground in the conference table. The Pride sit four games behind league leading Grand Valley State (15-3) and three behind Saginaw Valley (14-4).

“We’ve had an exciting season,” Zink said. “Our players are buying into our team dynamics and culture, and everyone is on the same page. Winning is a culture, a standard; we’re not settling for anything less than winning. I want opponents to be in awe of PNW softball.”

The Pride have continued to build on last season’s late springboard of success, having won three games before losing in the conference tournament semifinals to bookend a 17-26, 11-16 season.

Noblett's bounce back from a torn ACL last April is inspirational. She's hitting .360 in her senior campaign, tops the Pride in doubles and shares the team lead in triples, while patrolling right field with no apparent ill effect of her recent knee injury.

“She rehabbed diligently, putting in the extra effort without overdoing it,” Zink said.

Noblett, a nursing major, said, “My approach has been to give it my all, as this is my last season. We’re trying to build something special here at PNW.”

Zink hopes the Lake Central grads mixed in with players from outside the Region are setting the tone for a winning culture moving forward.

“We talk about how everyone has a role to play, so ‘be ready,’" said Zink, who arrived at PNW after four years as an assistant coach at Dayton, prefaced by a standout playing career as a catcher at Aurora.

“I want our players to be competitive, understand what it takes to win and believe they can do it," she said. “I’m very pleased with our turnaround this season. Though softball is a small part of life, coaching is about helping our players learn to succeed and grow as people.”

Six players from The Times' coverage area are part of Purdue Northwest's turnaround. They include senior catcher Montana Martinez (TF South), sophomore outfielder Sydney Siedentopf (Lowell), sophomore infielder Jessica DeBoer (Illiana Christian) and freshman outfielder Saylem Smith (Hobart).

