A quality and affordable education was the priority, but the opportunity to continue her throwing career at a nearby university introducing a track and field program sealed the deal for freshman Kaitlyn Pickering of Portage.

After claiming National Junior College All-America indoor triple jump honors in 2022, JC Ramirez of Odessa, Tex. sought a four-year university home that would lift him to the next level of success. And he believes he has found one, having become impressed with the training philosophy of Purdue University Northwest track and field coach Tommy Whittaker.

As proven sophomores competing on squads composed primarily of freshman teammates, distance runner Quinton Bock of Crown Point and jumper Kiara Spates of Markham, Ill. also are excited and ‘all in’ regarding the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of PNW’s newest sports experience.

The northwest Indiana university introduced a men’s and women’s track and field program in December — likely with more questions than answers, but also filled with plenty of optimism and enthusiasm.

“It started out a little rough with a new coach and new athletes in a new program,” said Bock, a computer science major and former Crown Point standout who set PNW’s 8-kilometer cross country record last fall. “The training is new, which got everybody a little stressed out. But the plan Tommy has put together is working. There’s a process; everything is done for a reason. It’s been satisfying to see things starting to come together.”

Added Spates about Whittaker, who coached her previously at McKendree (Ill.) University, “He is very purposeful, though as athletes we don’t always understand the purpose.”

Triple jumper Ramirez seems to understand the purpose, though. While competing for Indian Hills (Ia.) Community College last spring during outdoor competition, he came within one centimeter of earning his second JUCO All-America recognition in his specialty event. Now at PNW, his objective is to become an NCAA Division II All-America leaper.

“I was a little hesitant transferring into a first-year program,” he said. “But (Whittaker’s) planning and training are very well thought out, and he has created a family atmosphere.”

Historically speaking, Ramirez also claimed PNW’s first noteworthy track and field event victory at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, Feb. 24-25 with a leap of 13.90 meters (45’ 7.25”). His personal best is 14.75 (48’ 4.75”), and he believes it will take a 15.3 effort this spring to contend for NCAA Division II All-America status.

Beyond track and field, Ramirez also has noble career aspirations: that of applying the mechanical engineering and biology education he is pursuing to create “more advanced prosthetic limbs,” he said. “I’ve always loved building and helping people.”

Portage’s Pickering, a psychology major who sees forensics in her professional future, placed seventh in the shot put at the GLIAC meet. She also overcame a fractured ankle and torn knee ligaments as a high school underclassman to earn 2nd place in an IHSAA regional last spring. She could not be happier about her decision to have become a PNW student-athlete.

“The track and field program here has done nothing but open its arms to me,” she said, “and coach Tommy has helped me in various ways academically and athletically. I was getting ready to sign my letter of intent with another school when I found out PNW was starting track and field. So I emailed coach Tommy, he responded, invited me for a campus visit and here I am.”

Whittaker came to PNW in 2021 as an associate head coach to help develop the foundation of the university’s emerging track and field program. He assumed head coaching responsibilities of men’s and women’s cross country and track and field in 2022 after his predecessor departed.

Coaching multiple sports, advancing his education and, of course, scouring various recruiting web sites to build the rosters of PNW’s track and field genesis have kept the upbeat coach plenty busy, but he doesn’t complain.

“I found that a brand-new team was very enticing to a lot of the kids I recruited,” he said. “They were super excited and intrigued about it.”

While establishing relationships via an email introduction, engaging in follow-up phone calls with interested prospects and organizing campus visits, Whittaker said he learned plenty.

“Not surprisingly, not everyone who visited was a good fit,” he said. “But those who decided to enroll here are terrific people. They’re resilient, passionate and hardworking — some of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever coached. And the main reasons why they decided to come here are affordability, the opportunity to get a Purdue education and being part of something new. This group feels they have something to prove — that they can make an immediate impact.”

To that point, besides Ramirez’s first place at the GLIAC Indoor Championships, freshmen teammates Lucas Bass and Zack Bosi placed third and fourth respectively, in the triple jump, with Spates taking fourth among women in the same event. Whittaker credits graduate assistant/jumps coach Michael Adderley for his attention to the “technical correctness” of PNW jumpers.

Also at the GLIAC meet, freshman De‘Yana Franco-Daye was fifth in the high jump and accomplished senior Christina Shaginaw of Hobart took eighth in both the mile and 3000-meter runs.

The following week, Shaginaw’s third place and freshman Ethan Walden’s fifth, both in 5000-meter races, highlighted PNW performances in season-opening outdoor competition at the Tiger Classic in Auburn, Ala.

“I never thought I’d be helping start a new program at age 28,” Whittaker said. “I come from a physical therapy and athletic training background. My training methods build on exercise physiology and sports biomechanics. We take a technical approach in our training. Our kids work really hard, but we also do a lot to prevent injuries and help our kids recover quickly.”

Without campus track and field workout facilities, PNW’s teams trained this winter inside the modern Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park in south Chicago. The teams plan to work outdoors this spring at Munster High School.

The rollout of track and field attracted 80-plus student-athletes, the vast majority of whom are new enrollees who contributed to a modest PNW enrollment increase last fall to 8,911. The gain halted a six-year head count decline consistent with a national higher education trend.

Since his arrival in 2012 as Director of Athletics, Rick Costello has overseen a PNW program that has grown from 10 teams and 125 student-athletes to 19 and 400, respectively. In addition to track and field, PNW has introduced Division I and III ACHA men’s ice hockey teams and an esports program since 2019.

“We added track and field because we were one of the few GLIAC schools that did not offer the sport, so it enhanced our partnership with the league,” Costello said. “It also provides more opportunities for student-athletes, especially from a gender equity Title IX perspective. And it certainly is helpful to PNW enrollment strategies.”

During the merging process of the former Purdue University Calumet and Purdue North Central, culminating in the 2016 establishment of Purdue Northwest, Costello oversaw the unification of the former institutions’ athletic programs and, subsequently, PNW athletics membership moves into NCAA Division II and the GLIAC.

“It’s been a good decision for us,” Costello said. “We’re aligned with some outstanding institutions similar to us. We’re attracting better students; in fact, last fall was the 14th consecutive semester in which our student-athletes recorded a cumulative grade point average above 3.0. Our graduation and retention rates also are up. We’re a different institution today than we were six years ago.”

As Ramirez put it, “Every person I’ve met at PNW wants me to succeed, not just as an athlete or student, but as a human being.”