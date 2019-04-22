HAMMOND — Courtney Locke has coached in some of the most beautiful locales in the country during her 13 years as a Division I assistant women's basketball coach. Now Locke is hoping to turn her latest stop into a long-term home.
Locke was introduced as Purdue Northwest’s women’s basketball coach on Monday, following in the footsteps of former coach Tom Megyesi. Locke comes to the Pride after playing four years at Rutgers and coaching in places such as Texas-San Antonio, UC Santa Barbara, Central Florida, Lipscomb and Hawaii.
“I’ve made a lot of stops and I hope this is my last stop,” Locke said in front of a packed room at the Graegin Academic Excellence Center on Purdue Northwest’s Hammond campus.
Locke was introduced by Chancellor Thomas L. Keon and athletics director Rick Costello. Locke and Keon both spent time at Central Florida while Costello was once a deputy director of athletics at Rutgers.
“Courtney is an experienced Division I assistant coach and she’s going to get right after it here,” Costello said. “You could see it during the interview process. She’s going to be a great part of this community.”
Locke’s first challenge will be helping to turn around a team that went 3-23 last season. The Pride have struggled on the court as the school transitions from NAIA athletics to NCAA Division II athletics. Purdue Northwest is in the final year of the three-year transition process. Keon said at the outset of Monday’s announcement that he expects a phone call from the NCAA on July 12 confirming the transition.
Locke served as recruiting coordinator for a Hawaii team that reached the WNIT this past season. She also spent time as the associate head coach at Lipscomb.
“We’re going to have to be visible here,” Locke said. “We have to recruit our own backyard. People are going to see us out in the community and then we’re going to get people from our own area to join our program. We’re 20 miles from Chicago and we’re right here with the Hoosiers in Indiana. This is a special place.”
Locke went to the NCAA tournament in all four years while playing at Rutgers and then had two trips with UCF, one with UC Santa Barbara and one with UTSA as an assistant coach. She made it clear that winning championships is among her top goals at Purdue Northwest.
She also wants to maintain the Pride’s strong academic success. Seven players were named to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Academic Excellence Team this season. To be on the team students need a cumulative GPA of 3.5-4.0.
“This is a new era for Purdue Northwest women’s basketball and we have an opportunity to leave our mark both on and off the court,” Locke said. “We will continue (our academic) success and we will cut down nets.”
Locke has already met with the roster, joking she spent most of the time talking about Netflix suggestions with her new players. She then got serious and referenced how she’ll have 1,460 days with each of her four-year players and that she will be concentrating on relationship building.
“It’s me believing in them and giving them confidence,” Locke said. “They’ll come in and do the work and we’re going to be elite in how we walk, how we talk and how we play.”