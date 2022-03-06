PNW men’s hockey program gears up for move up to Division I

HAMMOND, Ind. – The challenge is daunting, but Purdue University Northwest’s fledgling men’s ice hockey program is excited about its climb up the ladder next season to Division I competition.

“It’s a great move for us,” PNW first-year head coach Nick Tomczyk said. “We have a really good core group moving forward, and we want PNW to become a place where hockey players want to go to school.”

The Pride completed just their third intercollegiate season Feb. 19 with a 5-4 overtime loss to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the championship game of the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s (ACHA) Division II Northern Collegiate Hockey League Orange Division playoffs. The hard-fought setback came after PNW had won the Orange regular season title.

A challenging overall schedule, producing a 16-15 record, provided Northwest Indiana’s lone intercollegiate hockey program a taste of the rigor it can expect next season.

“As we continue to grow our PNW athletic program, we want to compete at the highest level we can,” Tomczyk said. “By doing so, we believe we can attract good athletes and good students.”

The move also will set ice hockey apart from other PNW sports teams, which compete at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II level.

In intercollegiate ice hockey, there are two sanctioning associations: NCAA and ACHA. While the ACHA offers competition at Divisions I, II and III, NCAA play occurs only in Divisions I and III.

“The NCAA tends to attract players who aspire to play in the NHL (National Hockey League). Players in the ACHA want a very good hockey experience, as well as a very good education,” said Tomczyk, whose coaching background includes stints with D-I NCAA and ACHA programs.

In addition to its ACHA D-I team, PNW will continue to offer an ACHA D-III team.

“ACHA D-I teams play at a very high, demanding standard,” Tomczyk said. “Our D-III team, comprised of younger players, will play a competitive brand of hockey, just not as demanding and without the time-consuming commitment of our D-I team.”

Student-athletes of both teams will continue to abide by the same academic standards as participants of other PNW athletic teams. According to Tomczyk, the collective grade point average of PNW hockey players is 3.2 (4.0 scale).

The climb to ACHA D-1 also means a new conference affiliation next season for PNW: the nine-member Great Lakes Collegiate Hockey League. PNW and Roosevelt (Illinois) University will join Michigan members Grand Valley State, Davenport, Calvin, Oakland, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and 2020-21 defending conference and national ACHA D-I champion Adrian College – which defeated PNW twice this season.

“They were a lot faster and stronger than we were,” PNW junior wing Brandon Prodoehl of Munster said. “We played them tough for about half of each game, but eventually they wore us down. Hopefully, we can learn from that experience.”

Competing against teams comprised of stronger, more experienced and mature athletes is the primary distinction of D-I hockey, according to Tomczyk.

“We’ll be facing teams of older players who played junior hockey for a couple years and developed their skills before deciding to go to college,” he said. “We’ll also go against players who came from prestigious high school programs.”

PNW sophomore wing Craig Herman relishes the D-I competitive challenges his team will encounter.

“I’m one thousand percent in favor of it,” the Bloomington, Minnesota, resident and finance major said of PNW’s move to Division I hockey. “I’m excited to test myself against the best competition. It’s certainly going to require all of us to ramp up our commitment – including such things as diet, strength training and our approach on the ice. But I believe all of us are up to the challenge.”

Herman also said he is stoked by the growth and bonding his team experienced during the recent season – one that included several coronavirus-related game postponements and the loss of teammate Tyler Hoffman, who was critically injured in a vehicular accident in December.

“Everyone banded together, especially following Tyler’s accident,” Herman said. “We became a good, tight-knit group. Based on how we responded this season, I have very high expectations for next season.”

Prodoehl, a business management major who has competed for PNW throughout its three-season hockey history, also is encouraged by his team’s growth and development as it prepares to move upward.

“The first year, our chemistry wasn’t there,” he said, “but I really feel good about the past two seasons. Continuing to bond on and off the ice will be important for us. This move (to D-I) will show everyone that we are determined to be the best we can be – playing good hockey against good competition while getting a good education.”

Reflecting on his team’s 2021-22 season progress while anticipating a challenging D-I future, Tomczyk said, PNW grew a ton as a team and improved in many ways.

"The guys really played hard in what was a transition year for them and me," he said. "They’re awesome kids who experienced a tremendous amount of growth. I’m really excited about our future.”

