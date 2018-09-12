Kelly Sharp started playing soccer when she was three years old, and she hasn’t stopped since.
Purdue Northwest’s senior goalkeeper said she was introduced to the sport by her babysitter’s neighbor, Robert Wood. Wood played collegiate soccer at Indiana University and since he had a young daughter of his own, he wanted her to follow in his footsteps.
As the girls grew older and continued to develop their skills, Wood decided to create and coach a girls soccer team so that his daughter and Sharp could play alongside each other.
“I started playing in the rec leagues, and soccer’s always been my big passion,” Sharp said. “But I was also a three-sport athlete in high school.”
In addition to soccer, Sharpe played basketball and was a member of the track team at Seymour High School. Her versatility and athleticism was evident throughout her career as a 00, but when the time came to move onto a bigger stage, it was clear that her performance in one sport stood above the rest.
Sharp was a four-year letterwinner, two-time first-team all-conference player, named the Jackson County Player of the Year as a senior and tied Seymour’s single-season school record with seven shutouts during her final campaign.
Her excellence on the field gave her an opportunity to continue playing at Purdue Northwest, and as a biology major it also allowed her to pursue a career outside of the goal box.
“My best friend was my dog,” Sharp said. “His name was Seymour. He was always like my sidekick. And then one day he got sick, and I couldn’t take care of him like he took care of me. That’s why I originally wanted to become a veterinarian.”
Sharp joked about making such a major decision as a kid. But years after the death of her yellow Labrador retriever, it’s clear that her once childhood dream has continued to become more realistic.
She said attending two zoo-keeping camps at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay really opened her eyes to how important zoos are to the well-being of animals. And in turn, it also pushed her to seek ways of becoming more hands on.
Two years ago, Sharp was a veterinary technician intern at Chattanooga Zoo in Chattanooga, Tennessee. And this past summer, she landed another internship at Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
During her time at the two zoos, she worked with a variety of animals including elephants and jellyfish. And her tasks varied from research and surgery, to feeding and picking up after the animals. But aside from interesting smells Sharp had to face, one of her most notable accomplishments was creating a new diet for her friend Jacob — Buttonwood Park Zoo’s Red Panda — as a part of her final project.
“He was getting a lot of fruit, but not as much bamboo and leaf eater biscuits as he needed,” Sharp said. “I was able to look at the numbers he needed, compare them to what he was getting and then form a new diet.”
Sharp said it was exciting to take such a close look at her future, and has already applied to several veterinary schools with the hopes of continuing her education next year at Purdue.
But before she takes another step towards her dream career, Sharp plans on making the most of her last moments on the field. During her first three years on the team, the Pride have posted a combined record of 7-41-2.
Sharpe admitted that the lack of winning has been tough, but plans on helping first-year head coach Jake Truty point the women’s soccer program in a new direction This year Purdue Northwest has won two of its first five games, including its first ever Division II win over Illinois-Springfield.
“Kelley has been very helpful, helping me get acclimated with things,” Truty said. “We’ve had a great first month. It’s been fantastic. We have a lot of growth, the girls are working hard and she’s one of the reasons why we’re successful.”
Truty said that he can always rely on Sharp to show the younger players the proper mindset and work ethic to have in the classroom and on the field. This semester – just like every semester throughout her four years – she is on pace to make the Dean’s list. And during the Pride’s upset win over the Prairie Stars, Sharp recorded eight saves.
Purdue Northwest begins conference play against Northern Michigan on Friday. Truty said he will rely heavily on his senior leader not only against the Wildcats, but throughout a tough conference schedule.
“We want to be competitive,” Trusty said. “That’s our biggest challenge.”
Sharp said she lives for that challenge, and it’s part of the reason why she plays goalkeeper. She doesn’t mind the pressure because she trusts the work she’s put in. Her drive off of the field helped her get one step closer to the veterinary career she’s always wanted. And before she leaves the field at Dowling Park for the last time, she also wants to help her team take a step towards another goal.
“As a team, basically I want to have fun,” Sharp said. “I’ve had a challenging last few years, but I want to have fun and I think we have the capability of making the conference tournament this year. So, that’s something that I think is definitely on all of our minds.”