Purdue Northwest freshman to represent native Bermuda in CONCACAF qualifier

“J is an attacking-minded player,” Hayes said. “He’s very dynamic and explosive with a great deal of raw, natural ability. He’s someone with a lot of upside.”

Aiding his transition to American higher education and the collegiate game of soccer — football, as the sport is known in Bermuda where he began playing at age 7 — were the previous two and a half years he spent in the U.S. attending a Maryland high school that also recruited him as a student-athlete.

Coming off the bench during his first season this fall at PNW, Warner has seen his playing time increase. He also claims to have learned valuable lessons about how to respond more effectively to the academic rigor of higher education.

Though he did not visit Purdue Northwest before enrolling, he offers a verbal thumbs-up about his experience thus far.

“I was looking at a lot of different schools (online), and everything I saw about Purdue Northwest was great,” said Warner, who is interested in studying cyber security. “I feel I’m getting decent playing time as a freshman, and though I struggled at first with my classes, I have learned to take advantage of different help services on campus, so I’m happy here.”